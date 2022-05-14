Baby formula shortage hits Region stores

Being a new parent is an anxious time, filled with worry, learning, trial-and-error, a lot more responsibility and little sleep, but it's been even more challenging for many Region residents of late.

New parents across Northwest Indiana have been scrambling to find baby formula amidst a national shortage.

Many shelves at Region stores are bare after Abbott Nutrition shut down the largest baby formula factory in the United States and issued a recall after a possible contamination may have sickened four babies. Supply has fallen short of demand, and the inventory has since been wiped clean at many retailers, both local and national, all across the Calumet Region.

"We have a very limited stock position on the total formula, but Enfamil is the worst position — that's Mead/Johnson," Strack & Van Til Director of Center Store Tom Steliga said. "We are working to get additional allocation from Mead/Johnson, and they are trying to get products to those priority WIC states, and Indiana is on that list."

WIC — the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — is a federal program that assists women, infants and children up to age 5.

In the meantime, Steliga said demand remains high.

"Once we get any inventory it's gone within a day or two," Steliga said. "It does appear there is some 'toilet paper' type hoarding going on because everyone knows it's hard to find so if you find it grab what you can. We are trying to keep limits off any product so that we aren't the reason people can't get it, but we are also trying to get everyone some product to avoid one retailer taking all the inventory."

Datasembly, a grocery and retail pricing intelligence service, estimates 40% of major brands completely sold out.

While the local chain Vyto's Pharmacy doesn't typically stock formula, the company's Cathlene Antczak said its suppliers are experiencing the shortage. She said any time Vyto's experiences a shortage, it does limit purchases.

"Much like during the height of the pandemic, should stockpiling appear to be an issue, Vyto's would definitely put limitations on the purchase of any item that was in high demand with low supply," she said.

Many large retailers are taking that approach, including Walgreens, which is restricting purchases of baby formula to three per person.

"Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country," Walgreens Boots Alliance Director of Global Corporate Communications Scott Goldberg said. "Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands."

Jewel-Osco, which has stores in Dyer, Munster, Crown Point and Chesterton, also put purchase limits in place.

"Due to the recall, we ask that customers please limit their purchase to five baby formulas per day until further notice," said Mary Frances Trucco, director of communications, public affairs and government relations.

Walmart said baby formula availability at stores was a supplier issue, declining to comment further on its inventory.

"At the request of the FDA, we have placed a purchase limit of five cans per customer per day both in store and online," a Walmart spokesperson said.

Retailers such as CVS are working with suppliers to replenish their inventory.

"Following supplier challenges and increased customer demand, we’ve added a limit of three baby formula products per purchase in our stores and online," CVS spokesman Charlie Rice-Miñoso said. "We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers."

Strack & Van Til is hoping for some relief soon.

"We are expecting a letter coming out from Abbott," Steliga said. He said the Sturgis, Michigan, plant has been closed since the recall, but he expects the letter to say it is expected to reopen in two weeks, though it won't start shipping for another six to eight weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.