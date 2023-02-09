An estimated 26.3% of students still need to get their required shots for school, the Indiana Department of Health estimates.

Many people also could lose Medicaid benefits when the federal coronavirus emergency ends if they don't take action now.

Edgewater Health, MDwise and St. Timothy Community Church hope to tackle both issues at the upcoming Back on Track Wellness & Health Education Fair in Gary.

The health fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at St. Timothy Community Church at 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary.

Attendees can get free vaccinations, free food, help with Medicaid paperwork and onsite job interviews at the event. All standard childhood vaccinations like polio, measles, mumps, rubella and HPV will be offered to K-12 students. People of all ages also can get flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Navigators will help people log on to FSSABenefits.IN.gov to manage benefits like Medicaid coverage for when the federal public health emergency ends.

The Aliveness Project of Northwest Indiana will conduct HIV and Hepatitis C testing at the health and wellness fair, while Schererville Central Lion’s Club will furnish people with free vision screenings.

Edgewater Health and Gary Public Transportation Corporation will conduct job interviews onsite. WorkOne will present career information virtually.

Community HealthNet and MDwise will offer the public information about insurance, while the Gary Community School Corporation and Indiana University Northwest will inform people about educational opportunities that are available. The Gary Literacy Coalition will give away free books to the general public.

Indiana Legal Services will provide people with free civil legal assistance, and St. Timothy’s food pantry will give out a voucher for free groceries to the first 100 attendees.

Adults must accompany anyone younger than 18, who should bring valid IDs and health insurance cards.

Anyone who needs transportation to the Back on Track Wellness & Health Education Fair can call 800-356-1204.

For more information, visit MDwise.org/backontrack.