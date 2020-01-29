Bakers Square parent company files for bankruptcy, shutters 33 restaurants nationwide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

American Blue Ribbon Holdings blamed the bankruptcy on flagging business and rising wages. It said it suffered an operating loss last year, and required assistance funding its restaurant operations in 2018.

"The company’s financial trends have been negative since 2017 as the restaurant operations struggled with declining sales and acceptable margins," American Blue Ribbon Holdings said in a news release. "Those challenges are similar to others in the industry, particularly as it relates to higher wage rates. During 2018, a potential transaction to separate the company’s businesses from existing equity ownership was proposed but did not ultimately occur after considerable effort."

The company said it's working to improve the efficiency of the business, has cut expenses and has reserved enough liquidity to make it through the bankruptcy process. It expects to continue to lose money in 2020 and is exploring strategic options such as a sale.