Bald eagle nest blown down after eight years in Black Oak

"The Little Calumet River was so polluted it's a testament to how much it's been cleaned up that the bald eagles are even here," Lewandowski said. "You still have people dump tires and couches and stuff out here. It's kind of crazy. I think of them as Region Rat eagles because they're not far from the Borman and they're used to seeing people around."

The eagles are likely to stay in the area, environmentalist and radio host "Conservation" Mike Echterling said.

Echterling, who's been watching the Black Oak bald eagles for years, said they only moved 100 yards away when they lost their first nest in 2011.

"We didn't find any casualties in the debris but it fell over three feet of water," he said. "That tree was long dead and it was only a matter of time. But they are likely to stick close by and rebuild."

The bald eagles cover a territory of about three or four miles in Black Oak. They have long been perched over a spot where the Little Calumet River is very flat and shallow and they can clearly see carp, salmon and steelheads.

"The fish are easy targets," he said. "They're also muskrats and other food sources nearby."