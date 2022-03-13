Bald eagles again nesting by Little Calumet River after tragically losing nest

GARY — A pair of bald eagles that settled along the Little Calumet River in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood is again nesting after tragically losing a nest and egg that was blown out of the tree two years ago.

The majestic birds, the national emblem of the United States, mourned their loss for weeks. They have since built a new nest at a stretch of the shallow meandering river where they have lived for more than a decade now.

The bald eagles hatched a record three eaglets last year and are now again nesting, taking turns manning a nest with one or more eggs.

"You're in awe seeing them fly right by you, overhead or when they swing to the back of the nest," said Timothy Ferguson, the owner and instructor at Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana. "There's a beauty and gracefulness when they fly. No words can really describe it."

Bald eagles, a bird of prey with an impressive wingspan averaging as much as 7 feet and 7 inches, have been rebounding in Indiana since being reintroduced to the Hoosier State in 1985. The number of bald eagle nests spotted in Indiana has skyrocketed from two in 1989 to about 350 in 2020, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

They've been making a comeback in Northwest Indiana, where bald eagle nests have been reported in Schererville, Cedar Lake, East Chicago and the Highland Heron Rookery along the Little Cal. The couple in Black Oak, described by a local photographer as "Region Rat eagles," have been there since 2011.

Returning wildlife

Bald eagles returned to the Little Calumet River after a long absence once pollution was cleaned up.

"It's just a cool story that eagles are nesting on the Little Calumet River. When I was growing up people had to travel a distance to see them. Now they're almost a common sight," Little Calumet River Basin Executive Dan Repay said.

When he was younger, people had to travel to the northern reaches of Wisconsin or Minnesota if they wanted to spot bald eagles.

"The animals are smart," Repay said. "They won't go somewhere if it isn't healthy for them to survive. But we've been cleaning up the river and it's more friendly for the environment. There's all sorts of animals that come through the habitat. It's been pretty successful. Folks out there canoeing or biking tell me what animals they see all the time."

But many remain unaware that bald eagle populations are rebounding in the Region.

"Some are still in shock that bald eagles are around," Repay said. "This couple lost their nest when the tree fell. But they're back. They're resilient. And they're happy. Their family keeps on growing."

Ferguson and his business partner Paul Zarowny with the Wildlife Educational Exhibit of Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit conservation organization that makes presentations at local schools and parks, have been monitoring the Little Calumet River eagles for the last six years. They're often in the area because they were hired by the Little Calumet River Basin Commission to trap beavers who have created dams as big as 60 feet, which can potentially cause flooding that damages property and destroys wildlife habitats.

They have caught 300 beavers, including one that weighed nearly 70 pounds.

"The water won't flow," Ferguson said. "Last year, it was 4 feet higher on one side. It can cause flooding upriver and in tributaries that drives out other wildlife and flows close to people's homes."

Wildlife is abundant in the area. Ferguson leads educational tours there, such as to see the migratory pelicans who stop by near the end of March.

"It's a great area for wildlife," he said. "We've spotted trumpeter swans, sandhill cranes resting in the water, ospreys, wood ducks, mallards, great blue herons, gorgeous egrets, all kinds of birds. There's muskrats, minks, raccoons, possums and deer galore. Nobody really goes out there except for dumping, so it's totally awesome with wildlife.

"It's gotten a whole lot better over the last 20 years. You never saw wild turkeys before. All of the pollution controls have made the environment healthier and the water healthier, which means more food for the animals. I'm so happy to see trumpeter swans and pelicans the last several years, even if that's for a very short time."

A home on the river

The eagles who nest in Black Oak typically raise an eaglet or two every year before their offspring flies off to establish nests of their own along the Kankakee or Iroquois Rivers. They've been recovering since tragedy struck in the spring of 2020.

"The tree blew down and the egg in it got demolished, sadly," Ferguson said. "But last year they had three babies, which is excellent. Normally they have one or two. When they have two, normally one eaglet will want more food than the other and try to push the weaker one out, so it's pretty cool that three were able to co-exist."

They took the loss of the offspring hard, Ferguson said.

"They pair for life," he said. "Once they lost the baby, they went through a grieving period. It was a couple of weeks before they started bringing in materials to build a new nest."

They moved the location further east in the marsh after being spooked by "idiots stomping around," Ferguson said.

"We found blow darts in the eagle nest," he said. "That's a big federal offense, harassing a nest. We reported that to the DNR law division. They're not just a national symbol. They're a protected bird. You can't possess an eggshell, a talon or a single feather. Harassing an eagle is a major offense."

After successfully raising three eaglets last year, they are again taking turns sitting on the nest at all times, indicating they laid one or more eggs, Ferguson said. They incubate the egg for 28 days, with one always keeping it warm and protecting it while the other goes out to hunt for a few hours at a time, usually scooping fish out of the river.

"Once we saw them bring up a small groundhog," he said. "If we catch some fish in our traps, we leave it out for them. The next day it will be gone. It's either the eagles or the coyotes."

Once they're hatched, the fuzzy little fledglings are raised for a few months until they're big enough to fend for themselves and go search for a mate. They typically migrate to rivers down south so they don't infringe on their parents' established territory along the Little Cal.

"They're little puffballs," Ferguson said. "They're typically there until late summer or early fall. They'll feed them until they learn to fly and can go out hunting on their own."

The eagles feed on carp, bass and the occasional salmon in the river, which is only knee-deep along that stretch when the water level is low.

"They're making a comeback," he said. "Bald eagles hadn't been here in nearly 100 years. Wild turkeys hadn't been here in 50, 60 years. I grew up in south Hammond and never saw a wild turkey coming up. Bobcats haven't been around in decades and now they're in Dyer, Griffith, Schererville, Hobart, Hebron, basically everything. I've heard of sightings of golden eagles near the Ohio state line, which is exciting."

Ferguson has approached Purdue University Northwest, Indiana University Northwest and local governments about potentially establishing an eagle cam so people can watch the bald eagles in Black Oak. They do draw many visitors, including birders and wildlife photographers.

He urges people not to disturb the birds by maintaining a proper distance.

"You need to be respectful if you want to observe the birds in their natural habitat," he said. "They're more afraid of you than you are of them. Wild animals won't attack you unless they're sick or cornered. Just keep your distance with binoculars or a camera."

The eagles are a sight to behold.

"It's fantastic to see them fly or carry prey up to the nest," he said. "After their nest was taken down and demolished, it's just great to see them back, healthy and active with a new nest."

