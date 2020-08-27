 Skip to main content
Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts opens campus in Valparaiso
Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts opens campus in Valparaiso

Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts opens campus in Valparaiso

Ballet 5:8 performs on a Chicago rooftop

 Provided

Ballet 5:8 School of the Arts opened a new Valparaiso campus where it will teach ballet and other forms of dance.

The faith-based nonprofit has taught ballet classes to children of all ages in Valparaiso out of a church since 2016, but has now moved into a newly remodeled professional studio at 115 Marsh St.

The Orland Park-based ballet school, which also has a location in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood, is expanding its class schedule in Valparaiso and now offering classes tokids at least 18 months all the way to adults.

"[Ballet 5:8] has helped foster a passion for dance that will stick with the kids, not just be a part of a phase in their childhood,” said Andrea Richart, whose daughter and son attend classes there.

The ballet school has created a socially distanced learning space for the pandemic and is taking precautions, such as extra cleaning and mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. It also can switch to online instruction if needed because of pandemic conditions.

"The greatest gift ballet 5:8 has given my girls is a Christ-based studio with professional dancers who foster a great love and passion for dance to all the sweet kiddos that come their way,” parent Arlene Cochran said.

Recent Anderson University graduate Rachel Miller is directing the new Valparaiso campus, which also offers classes on tap, modern dancing and boys dance.

For more information, visit school.ballet58.org/Valparaiso or call 219-249-1188.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

