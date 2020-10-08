 Skip to main content
Bank of America branch in Calumet City now entirely powered by solar panels
Bank of America branch in Calumet City now entirely powered by solar panels

Bank of America branch in Calumet City now entirely powered by solar panels

The Bank of America branch in Calumet City is now entirely powered by solar panels.

 Provided

The savings at the Bank of America financial center in Calumet City aren't just in customer's accounts.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank, the second largest in the country after only JP Morgan Chase, said it's saving on energy use and utility bills, as well as helping save the earth, after installing solar panels on the roof of its branch at 1701 River Oaks Drive in the River Oaks West shopping center, just across Torrence Avenue from the River Oaks Center mall. The bank in Cal City is now entirely powered by renewable energy from the sun.

Newly installed solar panels on the roof of the branch generate more than 25 megawatts of renewable energy, enough to also power Bank of America operations at other locations.

Bank of America is pursuing an Onsite Solar Initiative that aims to add more than 60 solar panel arrays at its branches nationwide by 2022. The bank's overarching goal is to achieve carbon neutrality, partly by purchasing 100% renewable energy.

“This move is part of Bank of America’s overall responsible growth strategy,” said Mark Henry, financial center manager at the Bank of America in Calumet City. “We’re thrilled our River Oaks location is part of the bank’s efforts to reduce our operational impact on the environment. We expect the solar panels to generate enough renewable electricity to power our operations, and that’s pretty amazing.”

