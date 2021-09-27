Banking on the Region: Sarah Ricciardi's focus is on helping NWI succeed

Helping people is Sarah Ricciardi’s calling, and her work is just getting started.
As vice president, marketing manager at Peoples Bank, Ricciardi, 35, is responsible for the planning, development and implementation of all of the community bank’s marketing strategies, marketing communications and internal and external public relations activities.
She strives to do her part to ensure customers receive the best solutions that help them manage their individual finances and businesses.
But her reach extends far beyond the bank’s doors. As chairperson of the bank’s employee philanthropic committee, called Community First, Ricciardi plays a major role in furthering the bank’s commitment to give back to the community.
A Munster native and current Schererville resident, Ricciardi says it means a lot to be able to give back to the community she calls home.
“I think it means something when you work and give back to the community that you’ve been in your whole life,” she said. “The Region itself has given so much to me. Being able to give back to my community is important to me.”
As head of the committee for the past five years, Ricciardi and her team implement a variety of fundraisers among staff that raise money throughout the year.
“At the end of the year, the bank will match dollar for dollar what we raise,” she said. “Then we donate the funds to nonprofits in the community.”
Under Ricciardi’s leadership, the committee had a record-breaking year in 2020, raising $70,000 during a time when so many organizations were in need.
She is also overseeing a large-scale rebranding effort for the bank — a major initiative she has seen through from the ground up. The rebranding project will include a new logo, signage and other elements that will give the bank a new look.
“It’s a very rewarding process to see the bank evolve and the brand evolve into what it’s going to be, and to know I played a significant role in the rebranding itself,” Ricciardi said.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in sports communication at Indiana University Bloomington in 2009, Ricciardi began her career working as a promotions coordinator for a sports radio station. Her transition to working in the banking industry came with a few challenges.
“I knew marketing, but I didn’t know banking,” she said. “I came in not understanding the banking industry, but learned along the way. Sports marketing and sports radio are very unregulated, as opposed to banking, which is highly regulated.”
After beginning as a marketing/communications specialist at Peoples Bank, she worked her way up to vice president, marketing manager. Over the past 11 years, Ricciardi has been involved in five acquisitions of other banks.
“I’ve led the communications team, ensuring that the customers we are acquiring understand a timeline and what is happening, and there is a seamless transition from a communications standpoint,” she said.
Ricciardi also earned a master of business administration degree in 2018 at Indiana University Northwest, where she serves on the MBA Alumni Association board.
When not working, Ricciardi says her “home away from home” is Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox play. Ricciardi’s 5-year-old son, Mason, also shares her love for baseball as a player himself.
As she continues her career at Peoples, Ricciardi says she is excited to see the bank’s new branding come to fruition and what it can do for its continued growth and impact in the community.
“The bank’s mission is to help make the community be more successful, and to be able to live at the forefront of it is something I’m really proud of,” she said.
