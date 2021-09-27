Banking on the Region: Sarah Ricciardi's focus is on helping NWI succeed

“At the end of the year, the bank will match dollar for dollar what we raise,” she said. “Then we donate the funds to nonprofits in the community.”

Under Ricciardi’s leadership, the committee had a record-breaking year in 2020, raising $70,000 during a time when so many organizations were in need.

She is also overseeing a large-scale rebranding effort for the bank — a major initiative she has seen through from the ground up. The rebranding project will include a new logo, signage and other elements that will give the bank a new look.

“It’s a very rewarding process to see the bank evolve and the brand evolve into what it’s going to be, and to know I played a significant role in the rebranding itself,” Ricciardi said.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in sports communication at Indiana University Bloomington in 2009, Ricciardi began her career working as a promotions coordinator for a sports radio station. Her transition to working in the banking industry came with a few challenges.

“I knew marketing, but I didn’t know banking,” she said. “I came in not understanding the banking industry, but learned along the way. Sports marketing and sports radio are very unregulated, as opposed to banking, which is highly regulated.”