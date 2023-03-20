Banks everywhere, including the recently collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, have been coping with bond losses following what's been described as "the worst ever years for U.S. bonds," following the dramatic interest rate hikes.

A new academic study from the University of Notre Dame found banks will respond by following accounting rules to the letter but break classic investing rules.

“Why Do Banks Gain and Loss Sell Securities," a study by Notre Dame Professor Jeffrey Burks and Fairfield University Professor John Aland, found banks will look backward when determining what bonds to sell in order to preserve earnings as accounting rules encourage them to hold onto money-losing bonds. Bond losses have been looming over banks across the county and could hit Region banks with many one-time charges in their quarterly earnings reports.

Aland and Burks, the Thomas and Therese Grojean Family Associate Professor of Accountancy in Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, found banks will be mindful of the accounting and regulatory capital rules that only count bond losses against earnings and regulatory capital when bonds are sold.

The rules penalize banks for selling bonds at losses, forcing them to immediately recognize additional losses in the bonds that they did not sell. That results in additional charges to earnings in what's called tainting.

“These rules give banks incentive to be backward-looking in their selling decisions, holding on to past losers and selling past winners,” Burks said in a press release. “In contrast, standard investing theory says to look forward and choose which bonds to sell based on where the bank thinks the value is headed, which is not necessarily indicated by the bond’s past movements.”

The study found banks will hold onto past losers and sell past winners as a result of the rules. They are likely to only sell off 2 cents of every dollar of unrealized losses in a quarter. They're 50% more likely to sell past winners, selling off 3 cents from each dollar of unrealized gains.

Banks tend to sell winners to cover up the additional losses on a net basis, generating additional gains of $0.70 to $1.47.

“These games that banks play with offsetting again have little to do with identifying the best securities to sell from a valuation or liquidity perspective,” Burks said in a press release.

Last year, the Total Bond Index declined by 13%, the worst in history as the result of the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation. The previous record was a 9.2% drop in 1980.

“With the large proportion of bonds that are in loss positions right now, banks may not be able to insulate earnings and regulatory capital using the avoidance tactics that they have in the past,” he said. “They may have to sell bonds that are in loss positions. On the other hand, there is perhaps more incentive than ever not to do this because of the OTTI rule. Banks don’t want to taint their portfolios and then have to record losses on the remaining unsold bonds as well. The tainting fear is a strong incentive not to loss sell in the first place. It’s a tug-of-war between fundamental economic pressures to sell and accounting rules that discourage loss selling.”