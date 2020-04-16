Banks, business groups lobby for more Paycheck Protection Program loan money after funds run out

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Banks and business groups are lobbying the federal government for more Paycheck Protection Program loan funding after the small business rescue program already ran out of $349 billion in funding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is no longer accepting applications for emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help keep workers on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

1st Source Bank, a South Bend-based financial institution with major footprints in Porter and LaPorte counties, has secured $554 million in SBA-backed loan funding for 2,061 small businesses forced to shut down under stay-at-home orders or that have seen a significant drop-off in business because of the deadly viral outbreak. It's now lobbying Congress for an additional $250 billion in loans that are forgivable for up to eight weeks of payroll and other operating expenses.

“The need for additional Paycheck Protection Program dollars is apparent, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure those dollars are brought to our communities quickly,” 1st Source CEO Chris Murphy said.