Banks, business groups lobby for more Paycheck Protection Program loan money after funds run out

Banks and business groups are lobbying the federal government for more Paycheck Protection Program loan funding after the small business rescue program already ran out of $349 billion in funding.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is no longer accepting applications for emergency Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help keep workers on payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1st Source Bank, a South Bend-based financial institution with major footprints in Porter and LaPorte counties, has secured $554 million in SBA-backed loan funding for 2,061 small businesses forced to shut down under stay-at-home orders or that have seen a significant drop-off in business because of the deadly viral outbreak. It's now lobbying Congress for an additional $250 billion in loans that are forgivable for up to eight weeks of payroll and other operating expenses.
“The need for additional Paycheck Protection Program dollars is apparent, and we are doing everything in our power to make sure those dollars are brought to our communities quickly,” 1st Source CEO Chris Murphy said.
“I have personally reached out to our local members of the House of representatives and our U.S. Senators to express the importance of this additional funding and why the extension of this program is vital to our communities and the economy. I have encouraged my colleagues and counterparts to do the same. The sheer volume of applications and need for this support should be proof enough that small businesses across this country are continuing to struggle through this pandemic, and that additional help is needed to keep these businesses afloat and to protect their employees and families.”
1st Source is ready to start offering small businesses more Paycheck Protection Program loans as soon as more funding becomes available. It will prioritize current clients and then extend assistance to others.
“I encourage everyone to reach out to their local politicians to advocate for the approval of the additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program,” Murphy said. “Small businesses are the bedrock of the communities we serve, and it is our responsibility to speak up on their behalf so that these businesses, and our communities, can continue to thrive.”
Small Business Majority, a Washington D.C.-based lobbying group that advocates for small businesses, warns firms with pending loan applications or still trying to find a lender are now left in limbo.
“PPP launched less than two weeks ago, and it is already in jeopardy of running out of money. This is not a time for finger pointing or political posturing. Small businesses — which are the lifeblood of the American economy — need an immediate cash infusion now," Founder and CEO John Arensmeyer said.
"Just yesterday, we released new data that 90% of small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 with a large percentage reporting a severely negative impact. One in three business have closed and 14% more plan to do so. While it is clear that PPP is not a long-term nor an efficient solution, Congress must immediately add robust funding to keep it solvent, and not delay any further in providing direct cash grant assistance to the smallest, most vulnerable businesses."
Indiana Sen. Todd Young said earlier this week that small businesses in Indiana have secured nearly $6 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.