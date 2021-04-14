Banks closed record number of branches last year, while NWI has lost a fifth of brick-and-mortar banks over past decade

"A significant number of branches have closed in markets where there's been consolidation," said Ben Bochnowski, president and CEO of Peoples Bank and a board member for the Indiana Bankers Association. "The bigger banks tend to do more of the acquisitions, and branches end up consolidated in the markets where there have been mergers. You don't need another McDonald's if there's already a McDonald's five blocks away. The larger banks realized they don't need as many branches to serve the same number of customers."

"Especially during the pandemic, people learned to do more of their banking on their phones," Bochnowksi said. "You'll continue to see the transition to fewer branches, but branches won't disappear. They'll just have fewer teller windows and be more focused on engagement and value-added financial services, both in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland and across the country. It's like the Apple Store where they only have four or five retail stores in Chicagoland that serve millions of customers. They're determined customers can take care of many things themselves but might need help picking out the right device, might need help learning about something they don't understand or might need another value-added service."