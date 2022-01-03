Bar Louie closes in Merrillville after 9-year run

Bar Louie in Merrillville closed days after hosting a New Year's Eve bash.

The gastropub, part of a national chain, opened nine years ago at 8239 Georgia St. near the Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 interchange. A locksmith was changing the locks Monday.

"Dear valued guest, this Bar Louie location is permanently closed," a note posted on the doors read. "We appreciate your patronage over the past 9 years."

Neither the Texas-based chain nor the Merrillville restaurant responded to messages requesting additional information.

Bar Louie filed for bankruptcy in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic spread, citing a drop in traffic to the shopping malls many of its restaurants are near. The chain has closed at least 60 locations across the country.

Founded in Chicago in 1990, Bar Louie specializes in elevated pub grub like gourmet burgers, flatbreads, cheese curds, calamari, Bavarian pretzels and fish and chips. It offers an array of craft beer and mixed drinks, such as martinis and highballs.