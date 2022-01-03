Bar Louie closes in Merrillville after 9-year run

Bar Louie in Merrillville closed days after hosting a New Year's Eve bash.
The gastropub, part of a national chain, opened nine years ago at 8239 Georgia St. near the Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 interchange. A locksmith was changing the locks Monday.
"Dear valued guest, this Bar Louie location is permanently closed," a note posted on the doors read. "We appreciate your patronage over the past 9 years."
Neither the Texas-based chain nor the Merrillville restaurant responded to messages requesting additional information.
Bar Louie filed for bankruptcy in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic spread, citing a drop in traffic to the shopping malls many of its restaurants are near. The chain has closed at least 60 locations across the country.
Founded in Chicago in 1990, Bar Louie specializes in elevated pub grub like gourmet burgers, flatbreads, cheese curds, calamari, Bavarian pretzels and fish and chips. It offers an array of craft beer and mixed drinks, such as martinis and highballs.
The company reported assets of between $50 million and $100 million and debts of nearly $110 million when it filed for bankruptcy last year. Chicago-based Antares Capital acquired it out of bankruptcy for $82.5 million.
The gastropub chain once had 134 locations in 26 states but has been shrinking its footprint as it seeks to become more sustainable. Bar Louie was known for hosting live music, sports viewing parties and other special events.
Bar Louie only has a few remaining Indiana locations in Granger, Carmel and Greenwood. It still has a presence in suburban Chicagoland, with the closest Illinois location being in south suburban Matteson.
The Merrillville location was located on a strip south of U.S. 30 that was once home to corporate chains like Outback Steakhouse and Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, which have been replaced with local eateries Wu's House and The Athenian, respectively.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Capriotti's, Downtown Delights, Pi City, creperie and former Indianapolis Colts quarterback's firm opening; Chop House closes
Coming soon
Open
Open
Open
Coming soon
Closed
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Parlay Grill and Catering, Savage Suites and JJ Fish and Chicken open