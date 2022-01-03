 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bar Louie closes in Merrillville after 9-year run
editor's pick alert urgent

Bar Louie closes in Merrillville after 9-year run

Bar Louie in Merrillville closed days after hosting a New Year's Eve bash.

The gastropub, part of a national chain, opened nine years ago at 8239 Georgia St. near the Interstate 65 and U.S. 30 interchange. A locksmith was changing the locks Monday.

"Dear valued guest, this Bar Louie location is permanently closed," a note posted on the doors read. "We appreciate your patronage over the past 9 years."

Neither the Texas-based chain nor the Merrillville restaurant responded to messages requesting additional information.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Bar Louie filed for bankruptcy in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic spread, citing a drop in traffic to the shopping malls many of its restaurants are near. The chain has closed at least 60 locations across the country.

Founded in Chicago in 1990, Bar Louie specializes in elevated pub grub like gourmet burgers, flatbreads, cheese curds, calamari, Bavarian pretzels and fish and chips. It offers an array of craft beer and mixed drinks, such as martinis and highballs.

The company reported assets of between $50 million and $100 million and debts of nearly $110 million when it filed for bankruptcy last year. Chicago-based Antares Capital acquired it out of bankruptcy for $82.5 million.

The gastropub chain once had 134 locations in 26 states but has been shrinking its footprint as it seeks to become more sustainable. Bar Louie was known for hosting live music, sports viewing parties and other special events.

Bar Louie only has a few remaining Indiana locations in Granger, Carmel and Greenwood. It still has a presence in suburban Chicagoland, with the closest Illinois location being in south suburban Matteson.

The Merrillville location was located on a strip south of U.S. 30 that was once home to corporate chains like Outback Steakhouse and Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, which have been replaced with local eateries Wu's House and The Athenian, respectively.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts