Bar Louie goes bankrupt, but Merrillville location spared from closing

The retailpocalypse that has toppled many brick-and-mortar retailers as more people shop online has claimed an unexpected victim as well.

The gastropub chain Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy, blaming it partly on a significant drop in traffic to the shopping malls many of its locations are near.

Bar Louie plans to shutter 38 "underperforming" locations nationwide, but its restaurant and bar at 8239 Georgia St. in Merrillville by Southlake Mall remains open. An employee there said staff has not been notified of any pending closing, while other Bar Louie locations closed in Naperville and across the country, according to multiple media accounts.

The company, which was founded in Chicago in 1990 but is now based in Texas, specializes in craft beer, martinis and elevated versions of American pub grub such as burger and chicken parm sandwiches. Its "gastrobars" typically offer 20 to 40 taps with local and regional craft beers and host live music and sports viewing parties.

Bar Louie said it will continue to operate more than 90 locations of its 134 locations in 26 states across the country as it looks to sell itself in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company said it has a debtor-in-possession financing and a stalking horse purchaser lined up but is open to higher or better offers through a court-supervised auction.