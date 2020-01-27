Bar Louie goes bankrupt, but Merrillville location spared from closing

The retailpocalypse that has toppled many brick-and-mortar retailers as more people shop online has claimed an unexpected victim as well.
The gastropub chain Bar Louie has filed for bankruptcy, blaming it partly on a significant drop in traffic to the shopping malls many of its locations are near.
Bar Louie plans to shutter 38 "underperforming" locations nationwide, but its restaurant and bar at 8239 Georgia St. in Merrillville by Southlake Mall remains open. An employee there said staff has not been notified of any pending closing, while other Bar Louie locations closed in Naperville and across the country, according to multiple media accounts.
The company, which was founded in Chicago in 1990 but is now based in Texas, specializes in craft beer, martinis and elevated versions of American pub grub such as burger and chicken parm sandwiches. Its "gastrobars" typically offer 20 to 40 taps with local and regional craft beers and host live music and sports viewing parties.
Bar Louie said it will continue to operate more than 90 locations of its 134 locations in 26 states across the country as it looks to sell itself in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company said it has a debtor-in-possession financing and a stalking horse purchaser lined up but is open to higher or better offers through a court-supervised auction.
"Bar Louie is a profitable business focused on long-term growth with new investors. The sale through Chapter 11 will help us to focus on our profitable core locations and expand in areas that have a proven track record of success," Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke said. "Most importantly, it ensures that we can continue to provide superior service to our guests, implement an exciting range of new customer-facing initiatives, expand our marketing influence, and continue to offer the 5-star experience we are known for."
In a bankruptcy filing, the company said it suffered from increased competition, inconsistent brand experience for customers and a "general decline in customer traffic visiting traditional shopping locations and malls, resulting in less traffic."