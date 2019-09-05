MICHIGAN CITY — At first glance, Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa's new sports betting operation looks more like a sports bar than a sports book.
A large bar and seating from the casino's sports bar, The Game, remains. About 30 feet away stands a counter with betting terminals below screens highlighting odds from all different sports, from Super Bowl futures to the day's MLB game lines.
With Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb having signed a bill legalizing sports betting in May that took effect this week, Blue Chip hopes its FanDuel Sportsbook revitalizes traffic outside the casino floor. The sports book sits about 5 miles from Michigan, which has not legalized sports betting.
“This space was basically underutilized,” said Blue Chip Vice President and General Manager Brenda Temple. “This space, before the governor signed (the bill), we had not even started construction. So the construction on this entire space happened in maybe two-and-a-half months.”
The sports book replaces Blue Chip's nightclub, It's Vegas Baby! Where a long bar once stood, a solid wall displays televisions playing ESPN for customers sitting in leather armchairs complete with cupholders. Temple said there will be 15 betting terminals once the setup is complete.
It's like a Buffalo Wild Wings with sports betting, as opposed to Horseshoe Hammond's sports book that's on its casino floor. The azure hue reflects Blue Chip's blue overdose and FanDuel's corporate colors, and there's more to the partnership than simple naming rights.
FanDuel has a corporate agreement with Boyd Gaming, Blue Chip's parent company.
Temple and FanDuel VP of Commercial Retail Keith Wall said the daily fantasy sports company's national brand helps with name recognition. Its experience in the industry under parent company Flutter Entertainment also helped smooth the process of setting up the sports book.
“We're part of the larger group, Flutter, and we've been part of the sports betting for probably two decades now,” Wall said. “We've built a huge infrastructure from a risk and trading perspective to be able to provide the product and the depth of markets that no one else can to customers.”
Temple said leadership had to flesh out regulations like how odds are calculated and what sports Blue Chip would offer betting on. Still, the casino fast-tracked the construction and regulatory processes to open days after the start of September.
It culminated with Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher helping cut a blue-and-white ribbon to open the sports book just after 10 a.m. Urlacher bet on the Bears' money line against the Green Bay Packers in Thursday's season opener, and bettors began filing in to take their own shots minutes later.
“It was a brand-new thing for Indiana,” Temple said. “They have a little bit of preparation in going to other jurisdictions to take a look at how they operated. They even looked at some of our properties in Las Vegas to see how we operated our Orleans hub. It's a big ask to turn around an entire set of gaming regulations in just a few months.”