Barbershop has record turnout after reopening

LaPORTE — Residents in need of a haircut and a break from isolation are flocking to reopened barbershops even though COVID-19 remains a public health threat.

Haircutting establishments were allowed to reopen Monday in most Indiana counties — though not Lake County — under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

Julie Wisser of Carter’s Barber Shop at 711 Jefferson Ave. said the 83 customers her shop served Monday were by far the most on a Monday in her 18 years of owning the business.

Despite lingering concerns about the virus, Wisser said she expected heavy turnout since many of her customers are used to stopping by every three to four weeks.

“Everybody is all piled up needing a haircut all at once. Our customers are looking like hippies,” she said.

One of her customers, Eric Smith, of LaPorte, said his wife gave him a trim several weeks ago but he was willing to overlook any risk he might be taking to have his hair cut professionally, and to be among others.

“It’s nice to see movement and activity. Things are maybe in the direction of getting back to normal,” he said.