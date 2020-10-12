Bars, town office temporarily close in Griffith because of coronavirus

Set 'Em Up Lanes posted that an employee who has little interaction with the public who last worked over a week ago was confirmed positive on Saturday and a non-employee who tested positive was there Wednesday.

"For the safety and concern of our customers and staff we will be closed Sunday and Monday and will be having a professional company come in to deep clean. Thank you for your understanding," the bowling alley and restaurant posted.

The bowling alley and restaurant will reopen Tuesday after a professional deep cleaning, owner Tony Hobson said.

David Dye, the owner of John's Place, tested positive and then closed down his bar for cleaning.

"Luckily, I haven’t had any problems. Unfortunately I didn’t even know I had the virus because all I had was a sore throat," he said. "I immediately shut down the bar, and all my employees tested. I’m thankful to report that none of the employees tested positive, and some have even tested twice to make sure it wasn’t a false negative. We have also had the bar professionally cleaned and sanitized. We will be opening Tuesday."

Bridge's Scoreboard at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. brought in Tierra Environment to do a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the entire restaurant and bar.