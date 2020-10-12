Bars, town office temporarily close in Griffith because of coronavirus

Four bars in Griffith and the clerk-treasurer's office have temporarily closed in recent days because of coronavirus exposure.
Bridge's Scoreboard Restaurant and Sports Bar, John's Place, Set 'Em Up Lanes and the American Legion all reported positive cases of coronavirus. And the town of Griffith has shut down its clerk-treasurer's office for a deep cleaning after several employees ate lunch together at one of the closed restaurants last week.
The Griffith Town Hall already has been closed to the public since March except for appointments, but town employees have still been working there.
"It might have spread from one of the bars to the others," Town Council President Rick Ryfa said. "We're going to be talking to the bar owners today to see what's happening and how it's occurring."
The town employers in the clerk-treasurer's office are going to go get tested for coronavirus.
"We're closely monitoring the situation," Ryfa said. "We encourage everyone to maintain spacing and avoid close contact."
Commander Tim Conners at the American Legion Post 66 at 132 N. Wiggs St. posted that someone tested positive at the hall and it was closed Thursday through Saturday, reopening on Sunday.
He encouraged anyone who was there last Monday to get tested.
Set 'Em Up Lanes posted that an employee who has little interaction with the public who last worked over a week ago was confirmed positive on Saturday and a non-employee who tested positive was there Wednesday.
"For the safety and concern of our customers and staff we will be closed Sunday and Monday and will be having a professional company come in to deep clean. Thank you for your understanding," the bowling alley and restaurant posted.
The bowling alley and restaurant will reopen Tuesday after a professional deep cleaning, owner Tony Hobson said.
David Dye, the owner of John's Place, tested positive and then closed down his bar for cleaning.
"Luckily, I haven’t had any problems. Unfortunately I didn’t even know I had the virus because all I had was a sore throat," he said. "I immediately shut down the bar, and all my employees tested. I’m thankful to report that none of the employees tested positive, and some have even tested twice to make sure it wasn’t a false negative. We have also had the bar professionally cleaned and sanitized. We will be opening Tuesday."
Bridge's Scoreboard at 121 N. Griffith Blvd. brought in Tierra Environment to do a thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the entire restaurant and bar.
"We hired the company to disinfect our entire building. They assure us it will be safe once they are done," owner Scott Bridges posted Saturday. "Good news so far as all employees that have been tested thus far have came back negative for COVID. The infected employee will not return to work until after their 14-day quarantine is over and they show us a negative test result. I am sharing a lot of info but I believe we need to be upfront with all our employees and customers. I care about everyone’s health."
Bridge's Scoreboard has been implementing safeguards to avoid the spread of the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic in March.
"Like all of you I have loved ones that I don’t want to infect so we are taking all precautions," Bridges wrote. "When we reopen, all our employees will be required to wear masks as we have been since the state mandated it. Our business has suffered financially with this pandemic and with this recent shutdown but we will continue to grind through it and hope for the best. We have been blessed to have your support for 37 years and we hope you will continue to support us after we reopen. We have some awesome employees that would appreciate your business as well."
Bridge's, long one of the most popular eateries and bars in downtown Griffith, will reopen after finishing the deep clean and testing its employees. It plans to post online when it will reopen
"Each of the bars shut down for several days and did the responsible thing," Ryfa said. "They know how to run their businesses properly and are being very careful, very thoughtful and smart. This is all over. It's in the grocery stores and Home Depots. Fortunately, all these cases have involved very mild symptoms. Just please be safe and keep a distance because that's how this spreads."
Anyone who needs assistance from the clerk-treasurer's office in the meantime can email gina.smith@griffith.in.gov.
Gallery: The Pav at Wolf Lake has some coronavirus PSAs
If you could go ahead and stay 6 feet apart, that'd be great
Don't stand so close to me
Feeling sick? Stay home
Wash your hands! Gosh!
Be excellent to each other
Crowds, nah. Social distancing, yeah.
Keep calm and don't touch your face
We've leveled up to Stage 2
Stage 2: Manufacturing and construction fully open with social distancing
Stage 2: Retail stores open at 50% capacity
Stage 2: Salons, tattoo shops, etc. open by appointment only
Gallery
