Bartending school opens in Lake County

A new bartending school has entered the mix in downtown Gary.
Bartenders R Us teaches the public mixology and bartending at 754 Broadway, in the Loft Adiq Ultra Lounge nightclub.
Tiffany Edmonds and her business partner Anton Harris opened the business to teach mixology 101 and certify bartenders and servers for employee liquor licenses and food handler's licenses in both Indiana and Illinois.
Most of the people who take the 40-hour mixology class, which is taught in the evenings Tuesday through Friday, are current bartenders or servers, or people looking to break into the field. But the classes of up to 12 students at a time are open to anyone, Edmonds said.
"Some people take them just for home parties," she said. "We've had a few older people and even a mother and daughter."
Bartenders R Us instructs students how to make the most popular mixed drinks in the area, as well as other bartending skills like customer service, cutting wedges of lime, and knowing when patrons are over-served.
"I was in the bartending business but got tired of dealing with intoxicated people so I started a bartending school," she said.
Many of the students are between 21 years old and 25 years old, Edmonds said. They are often getting out of high school and looking for a job, a second job or a part-time job at college. Bartenders R Us also offers a viable career path for convicted felons who are getting out of prison and looking to reintegrate into society, she said.
"We help felons with a second chance," Edmonds said. "We have helped one offender reunite into society and we have been welcomed in two prisons to let offenders know there are people and companies out here waiting to help them succeed."
In addition to helping students get certificates, Bartenders R Us has helped place graduates into jobs, including at Panthera's Cocktail Lounge in Miller and Jo's Bar & Grill in Merrillville. They also are welcome to come back and practice at the bar.
The bartending school now operates out of the nightclub but eventually hopes to have its own place.
"It's super gratifying to own a business and watch people get excited as they learn new skills," she said. "My long-term goal is to grow and prosper and train certified people in this area."
For more information, call 219-802-4879, email Bartendersrus219@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/bartendersrus19/.
