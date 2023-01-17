Batting Champs batting cages now playing ball in Crown Point

A new batting cage business is swinging for the fences in Crown Point.

Matt Kalk and his father, Richard Kalk, both longtime baseball coaches, opened Batting Champs at 425 Monitor St. in Crown Point.

The indoor batting cage facility lets kids practice hitting year-round. It also offers batting, pitching and catching lessons for baseball and softball. It offers cage rentals, camps and team rentals, where the whole facility can be rented out by a team for practice.

"It's a family-friendly place where kids can go and train," Matt Kalk said. "We're looking to make baseball and softball training more available to people in the community."

It has five lanes that can be rented out by the half-hour or hour. Each has a pitching machine.

People can bring in their own equipment but Batting Champs can supply bats, tees, helmets and balls.

"We can provide everything they need," he said. "We just had a kid come in with nothing and we set him up to bat."

The pitching machines hurl the balls between 30 miles per hour and 70 miles per hour with one going up to 90 miles per hour. The baseball pitching machine can throw a curveball, splitter, slider and cutter, while the softball machine can throw a riseball, drop ball and screwball.

"It's easy to use," Kalk said. "You just turn a knob to get it to throw a curveball. It can pitch both right-handed and left-handed."

People can also rent the lanes to practice fielding or catch.

"I joke once you rent it, it's all yours," he said. "You can take a nap on the grass if you want. It does have really nice turf."

The business targets younger players between 9 and 16 years old.

"It's geared toward family," Kalk said. "The reason why me and my dad started it was we would take my daughter Payton out to train and it would be an intimidating environment with high school kids taking their shirts off, screaming and lifting heavy weights. This is just a place where the community can come and practice and train kids. They don't have to be serious players. They can just hit the ball around."

The staff also offers personalized lessons on how to hit and other baseball fundamentals. Kalk, who coached his daughter's Munster girl's softball team, frequently fielded requests from parents to teach their kids after the season how to hit as well as his daughter.

"It started to take so much of my time I was volunteering to help these kids learn and grow," he said. "I realized I should do something with this as a business to help the community. We help kids get better. They learn a skillset on a weekly basis. I watch these kids struggle to learn only to end up with a big smile on their face maybe two months later. We want to coach kids in the community to be successful."

Batting Champs plans to establish a travel team. The Kalks hope to eventually open more locations, potentially in Munster or Lansing where Matt Kalk grew up.

"This is just the starting point," he said.

They'd also like to build a bigger facility, potentially one that could host tournaments so travel teams from the area would not have to go to West Lafayette as often.

"We have great local teams who are driving all over the place and renting hotels," he said. "The West Lafayette dome is small and gets so packed and full. We have a lot of teams here."

The business is open 4:30-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday by appointment.

For more information, call 219-310-8070, visit battingchamps.com, email battingchampscp@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.