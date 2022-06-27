Battista's Artisan Pizzeria opens at Avgo in St. John, looking for permanent home there

Battista's Artisan Pizzeria has opened a second location for the summer outside Avgo in St. John, where it's searching for a permanent home for its second location.

Chef Joe Gaal, the owner of the acclaimed Sage Restaurant in downtown Valparaiso, opened a Neopolitan and alla Romana gourmet pizzeria in the Hall of Justice building in downtown Crown Point in 2019. The pizza place handmakes all its sourdough, smokes meats like porchettea and grows its herbs hydroponically inside the building at 220 S. Main St. in downtown Crown Point. All of the dough ferments for at least two days to make it more flavorful.

Named after Gaal's mother's maiden name, it specializes in traditional European-style pizzas in the Naples and alla Romana style but with some modern twists, such as the Italian Stallion with calabrese salame, fresno chili, house-made chili oil, fior di latte and ricotta.

Gaal describes it as "old world meets new world."

Battista's Artisan Pizzeria is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the outdoor patio at the Avgo brunch restaurant at 9321 Wicker Ave. in St. John.

Avgo serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. When it closes for the day, Battista's Artisan Pizzeria brings in a wood-fired pizza oven and starts serving pizza.

"It's al fresco dining," Avgo owner Pete Kilderis said. "Everything from starters to pasta cooked outside in front of you."

It will be open outside Avgo for about three months this summer.

"We're in the back courtyard," Gaal said. "We have a wood-fired oven and the same menu as Crown Point. We had an artisan pizza truck built last year."

People can order pizza to go or dine outside. The seating area sits around 70 or 80 people.

"We're looking to elevate their experience," he said. "They can stand outside and enjoy nice drinks and cocktails. After a long day, there's nothing like sitting around and enjoying your beer and watching us cook. It's a beautiful courtyard. The Crown Point location is more rustic and this is more contemporary."

The wood-fired oven heats up pizzas in just a few minutes.

"Pete brought the idea to me," he said. "It's a trial run as we try to figure out where in St. John it was have a permanent location."

Battista's Artisan Pizzeria is unlike any other pizzeria in the area, as they tend to offer a more Italian-American version, Gaal said.

"It's just my love for making pizza," he said. "My family is from Italy and I've been studying food and the culinary for a long time. It's my heritage. It's an honor."

The pizzeria aims to elevate pizza and the dining experience

"We're not the typical pizzeria," he said. "We have 48-hour fermentation of our sourdough. Our toppings are nothing but the best, the fresherst ingredients you can find. It's more contemporary and more Italian. We just use water, salt, flour and yeast for the crust. There's not sugar, no olive oil."

For more information, follow Avgo on Facebook or call 219-333-2188.

