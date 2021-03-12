Baxter Design & Advertising in Valpo buys Southeast Buyers’ Directory

A long-running institution that has served both sides of the state line along the far South Side of Chicago and northern Lake County will live on.
Baxter Design & Advertising has purchased the Southeast Buyers’ Directory for an undisclosed sum after its previous publisher, Lithotype Printing, went out of business late last year.
Sue Baxter, president of Baxter Design & Advertising, stepped in to take over the directory that serves 25,000 residents and the businesses in Hegewisch, Eastside, Southside Chicago and Whiting.
Originally known as the "South Chicago, East Side–Hegewisch Directory," it started as a phone book in 1955. Calumet Publishing bought it from Truax Company in 1972, and it was converted to a buyers' directory in 2016 as a result of the rise of smartphones, the corresponding decline in landlines, and the resulting disappearance of phone books.
Baxter had been interested in buying the directory earlier, and her interest was renewed after Lithotype Printing closed because of the printer's retirement and changing market conditions.
The company once employed more than 40 workers and printed more than 75 local weekly newspapers, as many as a dozen monthly shopping tabloids, and several TV guides, the sort of free publications one finds in the entrances of grocery stores or Greek diners across the Region. It previously put out now-defunct community newspapers in Lansing, St. John, Schereville, Griffith and Highland.
“That’s a really sad state of affairs to have a popular and beloved directory close like that,” Baxter said. “So, I really looked at the numbers again, and I thought I can make this thing work and continue to serve the local communities.”
The directory offers listings of service providers like restaurants, auto repair places, plumbers, pizza, electricians, roofers, lawn care professionals and HVAC repair people. Baxter plans to add more photos and ads while using it to encourage people to shop locally.
“These communities need a bump in their local economy or else the local 'downtown districts' and local shopping may die off completely,” Baxter said. “There are so many benefits to the viability that a healthy downtown district brings to the neighborhood that so many people are not aware of."
The first issue of the revived directory is slated to come in April.
“What’s amazing to me is that everyone knows the name and has heard of the directory, making it an easy sell,” Baxter said. “Some people might call me crazy for buying a publication during the pandemic situation, but the world doesn’t stop. Things still go on and people still want their directory.”