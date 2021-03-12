Baxter Design & Advertising in Valpo buys Southeast Buyers’ Directory

A long-running institution that has served both sides of the state line along the far South Side of Chicago and northern Lake County will live on.

Baxter Design & Advertising has purchased the Southeast Buyers’ Directory for an undisclosed sum after its previous publisher, Lithotype Printing, went out of business late last year.

Sue Baxter, president of Baxter Design & Advertising, stepped in to take over the directory that serves 25,000 residents and the businesses in Hegewisch, Eastside, Southside Chicago and Whiting.

Originally known as the "South Chicago, East Side–Hegewisch Directory," it started as a phone book in 1955. Calumet Publishing bought it from Truax Company in 1972, and it was converted to a buyers' directory in 2016 as a result of the rise of smartphones, the corresponding decline in landlines, and the resulting disappearance of phone books.

Baxter had been interested in buying the directory earlier, and her interest was renewed after Lithotype Printing closed because of the printer's retirement and changing market conditions.