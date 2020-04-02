BBQ restaurant crowd-sourcing meals for front-line nurses in COVID-19 fight

Doc's Smokehouse has long been charitable, providing free meals to cops and firefighters on Thanksgiving and to furloughed workers during the federal government shutdown.

"We were trying to come up with a way we could help," Brashier said. "As a company, we donate food and help people through food. But with the way our business has been impacted, we're not in a position to do that right now. We were struggling to figure out a food way to help because one of our purposes is to be a positive force in the community."

A friend of Brashier's, Ryan Holmes with the U.S. Attorney's Office, shared an article about a restaurant in California that was letting customers buy meals for first responders.

"We took that idea and morphed it to work for our business and region," Brashier said. "We work with NWISSA to determine who's working the hardest. These nurses might be working multiple 12-hour shifts with little more than a nap and we want to get them something to eat to make their day a little better. We're really in the business of making people happy."