Beach Boys tribute act to bring good vibrations to Munster

God Only Knows the Sail On Beach Boys tribute will bring Good Vibrations, California Dreamin' and even Fun, Fun, Fun to Munster next week.

The surf rock tribute band will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at the Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster, about 135 miles north of Kokomo.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts are bringing the surf rock party band to town as part of their 2022 - 2023 Concert Season. Artistic Director Felice Jorgeson describes Sail On as "musically sound in every respect.”

"Beach Boys tribute band, Sail On, brings nothing but 'Good Vibrations' to every venue they play at," Lakeshore Community Concerts Publicity Manager Erika Finley said. "This accomplished group has made a splash on the music scene, establishing themselves as one of the best Beach Boys tribute acts out there today. The group brings a young look and authentic sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. Their impeccable harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport audiences directly to the beach for an evening of lasting memories and music that transcends generations."

Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging concerts in Northwest Indiana since 1947 “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Tickets are $30.