Bean Me Up Roastery to caffeinate Munster

A new coffee roastery will bring a jolt of caffeine to Munster.

The sci-fi- and "Twin Peaks"-themed Bean Me Up Roastery plans to open a coffee shop at 610 N. Centennial Drive, Suite A, in Centennial Village in Munster this month.

Michelle Mirelez, her fiance Nick Elizalve, Arnie Elizalve and Noemi Elizalve are opening the cafe, which will serve coffee and food.

Mirelez, who previously worked as a Starbucks barista, is a self-proclaimed coffee nerd who loves coffee. She started roasting her own beans and selling them at markets like the 3 Little Birds Market in Valparaiso and paranormal conferences. She and Nick Elizalve, a former 3 Floyds employee who she often hung out with in coffee shops, decided to open their own cafe.

"During the pandemic, we are watching a lot of sci-fi shows and 'Twin Peaks,'" she said.

"We though we could do our own damn good cup of coffee and slice of cherry pie," Mirelez said, referencing Agent Dale Cooper of the mystery serial drama "Twin Peaks."

Bean Me Up will offer house blends of drip coffee: a dark roast and a medium to light roast. Customers will be able to buy bags of whole beans that can be ground there to take home. People will even be able to occasionally see some of the coffee roasting take place if they arrive early enough.

It will be a full-service coffee bar offering lattes, Americanos and other espresso drinks.

"The syrups are all organic," she said. "It's women-owned. We'll have oat milk and soy milk."

Bean Me Up sources its beans ethically from suppliers like Genuine Origin and Sweet Marias, she said.

"We use suppliers that use ethical practices and pay fair wages," she said. "They're completely organic without water waste."

They pick the beans they deem best and blend them to bring out notes like chocolate, peanut, honey or cherry. A natural wash-dry process gives the beans a different flavor every time.

"It's a natural flavor that's unique and almost fruity in the nose," she said. "We try for a hint of those flavors rather than an overpowering flavor. We want a whisper of a flavor with different notes."

Bean Me Up plans to wholesale its beans at hotels, restaurants and similar places. It also plans to be very active in the community, such as with toy drives and fundraisers.

The food menu will include baked goods like bagels, brownies and cookies, as well as ethically sourced oatmeal. It will have charcuterie and veggies, as well as a vegan harvest bowl with sweet potatoes, squash, butternut squash, pumpkin seeds and brown rice.

It will offer lunch options like tamales with pork, mole and a lightly fermented cabbage salad.

In keeping with the "Twin Peaks" theme, Bean Me Up will offer several pies like a French Silk Mexican Hot Chocolate. A Galaxy Pie Graham Cracker Lemon Cheesecake will incorporate bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup, fresh raspberries on top and homemade marshmallows around the edges.

It will use Divine Right White Whiskey from the nearby 3 Floyds Distillery.

"I like to use odd ingredients like on Chopped," she said. "I like to create stuff that's different."

The coffee roastery has collaborated with 3 Floyds on a few small-batch beers available in Munster and is working on a craft beer with Fuzzyline Brewing in Highland.

"I've been in the beer industry for eight years and think our generation really appreciates quality and craft, whether that's beer or coffee," Nick Elizalve said. "We don't plan to even become an Anheuser Busch or Starbucks. We do it for the community. We love what we do and do it for the craft."