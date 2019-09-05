EAST CHICAGO — Chicago Bears fans crowded the pavilion at Ameristar Casino Thursday afternoon for the chance to meet Hall of Fame player and coach Mike Ditka and record-setting kick-return specialist Devin Hester as they helped the casino celebrate the start of sports wagering in Indiana.
"How about it everybody?" Ameristar General Manager Matt Schuffert called out to the gathering. "Sports wagering is here."
The afternoon event served as a prelude to the start of the NFL season that evening, with the Bears taking on the Green Bay Packers. The Bears — and Thursday night's game — were the themes of the ceremonial "first bets" Ditka and Hester placed.
"One hundred dollars on the Bears to win the Super Bowl," Ditka told the Ameristar staff member at one of five betting windows at the front corner of the pavilion.
Ditka turned his ticket over to Hester, who "bet" $200 on the Bears in Thursday night's game and returned the favor by presenting his ticket to Ditka.
Fans had a chance to meet the Bears and get autographs and photos after the official celebration.
The event was held on the fifth day of sports betting at Ameristar. The casino began taking bets on the first day the law allowed, Sunday. Its sports betting area is at the corner of the entryway pavilion nearest the doors to the parking garage. The staffed windows and several electronic kiosks neighbor the casino's Burger Brothers restaurant and are across from the Stadium sports bar.
Televisions line wall above the entryway, and odds for upcoming events scroll on screens behind the betting windows. The nearby kiosks offer unassisted bet-making.
Sports betting is not yet legal in Illinois, and Ameristar was the third Northwest Indiana casino to hold a grand opening featuring former Bears. Matt Forte helped Horseshoe Casino in Hammond enter the sports wagering era Wednesday, and Brian Urlacher was on hand Thursday morning as Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City opened its sports book.
Ameristar Sportsbook is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Sunday.