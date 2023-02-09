Troubled retailer Bed Bath and Beyond will permanently close its Valparaiso location as it shutters more stores nationwide as it looks to restructure and shrink its footprint to save the struggling business.

An employee said no closing date was set for the Valparaiso store at 91 Silhavy Road in the Valparaiso Walk shopping center. It was one of the anchors of the 146,000-square-foot outdoor shopping center that opened in 2004, along with Michaels, Marshalls and Best Buy.

The Valparaiso Bed Bath and Beyond had a run of nearly 20 years, first opening in March 2004 as one of the original tenants of the shopping center.

The closure will leave the Bed Bath and Beyond in Schererville as the chain's only remaining location in the Calumet Region. It closed its stores in Hobart, near the Southlake Mall, and in Calumet City, near the River Oaks Center, in recent years, as well as its nearby Orland Park location by the Orland Square Mall.

Bed Bath and Beyond had been facing bankruptcy and liquidation before investors bailed it out. But it announced it would close 150 stores on top of 200 it already slated for closure as it looks to cut operating costs and overhead, trimming down to only its most profitable stores.

The troubled retailer has closed more than 400 stores over the past year, or about half its footprint nationally.

Bed Bath and Beyond also plans to close Illinois stores in Chicago, Chicago Ridge, Schaumberg, Gurnee, Wilmette, Geneva, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Joliet, Bourbonnais, Fairview Heights, Champaign, Normal, Carbondale, Vernon Hills, Peoria, Kildeer and Springfield, the company announced.

In Indiana, it will also close stores in Avon, Lafayette and Fort Wayne.