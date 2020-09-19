 Skip to main content
Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores in Hobart, Orland Park
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its Hobart and Orland Park locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its locations in Hobart and Orland Park before the end of the year.

The New Jersey-based retailer of bedroom and bathroom home merchandise announced it would close 200 stores over the next few years, including 63 stores by the end of this year. The retail business reported losing 77% of its business during the coronavirus pandemic, which resulting in the temporary closure of more than 90% of its stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond just announced it was closing at 2520 East 79th Ave. in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall and at 203 Orland Park Place by the Orland Square Mall. Employees said they had not yet been given dates for the closures.

The company said it must reduce its retail footprint by at least 20% in order to have any hope at survival.

"The impact of the COVID-19 situation was felt across our business during our fiscal first quarter, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures and margin pressure from the substantial channel shift to digital," CEO Mark Tritton said. "From the beginning of this crisis, we have taken measured, purposeful steps to help keep our people safe and our customers serviced, and we are proud of the way our teams have navigated this unprecedented challenge with speed and agility. At the same time, our actions to strengthen our financial position and liquidity are enhancing our flexibility and capacity to invest and rebuild our business for long-term success."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when it's already lost market share to online retailers like Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond is shifting to more of a buy online, pickup in store model and curbside pickup.

"We believe Bed Bath & Beyond will emerge from this crisis even stronger, given the strength of our brand, our people and our balance sheet," Tritton said.

Bed Bath & Beyond also closed its Calumet City store at 470 River Oaks across from the River Oaks Center a few years ago. It still has locations in the Schererville Town Center in Schererville and the Valparaiso Walk shopping center in Valparaiso.

