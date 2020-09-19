Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores in Hobart, Orland Park

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its locations in Hobart and Orland Park before the end of the year.

The New Jersey-based retailer of bedroom and bathroom home merchandise announced it would close 200 stores over the next few years, including 63 stores by the end of this year. The retail business reported losing 77% of its business during the coronavirus pandemic, which resulting in the temporary closure of more than 90% of its stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond just announced it was closing at 2520 East 79th Ave. in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall and at 203 Orland Park Place by the Orland Square Mall. Employees said they had not yet been given dates for the closures.

The company said it must reduce its retail footprint by at least 20% in order to have any hope at survival.