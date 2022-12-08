Beloved East Coast chain Wawa coming to Indiana

Wawa, a popular East Coast convenience store chain, plans to come to Indiana.

The retailer has a footprint in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C., but it is most closely associated with the Philadelphia metropolitan area, where it's the largest convenience store chain.

Wawa is known for selling a wide array of food products, including hoagies, hot breakfast sandwiches, coffee drinks and its own branded beverages. Offering more than traditional convenience stores, it has take-home dinner options, Coca-Cola freestyle machines and fee-free ATMs.

It plans to expand to Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky as it looks to extend its geographic footprint west in the Midwest.

“At Wawa, growth means strengthening our existing markets as well as expanding to both adjacent and new markets so we can reach new friends and neighbors and welcome them as part of our extended family,” Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said. “These markets are the perfect places for Wawa to expand based on their strong business communities, their family-like atmosphere and the confidence that our unique offer and amazing associates will be welcomed by these communities.”

Founded in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, the company branched into milk processing in Wawa, Pennsylvania in 1902 and then opened a food market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products when the home delivery of milk started to decline.

Wawa, which has an in-state rivalry with Sheetz in Pennsylvania, also is expanding to Tennessee sometime after 2025. It plans to announce more particulars about the rollout next year. It currently has more than 1,000 locations and has been ranked the 29th largest private company in the country by Forbes.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west. We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa. “We can’t wait to reconnect with those that know us from existing markets and meet new friends and neighbors come 2025 and beyond.”

Wawa also intends to grow in adjacent markets in the Florida panhandle, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia, opening its first stores in those markets in 2024.