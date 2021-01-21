Berkshire Hathaway acquires Pace Realty in Crown Point in major merger

"They will be able to take advantage of the technology we have," McCabe said. "We have a marketing team and graphic artists. We have training on technology, agent websites, contact management with advanced marketing."

Berkshire Hathaway, which has 65 real estate agents at the Schererville office, has been searching for a larger office in Crown Point to serve the fast-growing housing market there.

"There's a lot of new construction in that area," McCabe said. "If you drive through, you see a lot of commercial development and residential development. People continue migrating there, especially from Illinois. The schools are better, the taxes are lower."

The company expects to retain the 20-plus agents at Pace Realty's 5,000-square-foot office and eventually employ another 20 to 25 agents there.

"Our hope is to grow," he said.

Business has been good.

"We would consider the market extremely hot," he said. "There's been a lot of growth. There's a shortage of housing in many price ranges. It's a seller's market with multiple offers coming in, and offers coming in more than expected."

McCabe said he believed the merger would help out buyers.