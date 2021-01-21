Berkshire Hathaway acquires Pace Realty in Crown Point in major merger

Berkshire Hathaway Executive Realty acquired Pace Realty in Crown Point for an undisclosed sum as it looks to expand and serve the fast-growing south Lake County market.
The Schererville-based residential and commercial real estate firm bought the 33-year-old real estate firm at 1201 N. Main St. in Crown Point from owners Roger and Donna Pace, who will stay on to support the agents and ensure a smooth transition.
Berkshire Hathaway, which has served Northwest Indiana for 24 years, will close its satellite Crown Point office and move into the much larger and most visible Pace Realty office across from the Jewel-Osco supermarket in Crown Point. Pace previously has been affiliated with RE/MAX.
"We merged the offices and changed the signage," Berkshire Hathaway Executive Realty owner Bill McCabe said. "It's something we had discussed a few times over the years, and kept resurrecting the idea of a merger with their company."
The two real estate firms share common values, McCabe said.
"It's a very similar culture," he said. "Roger and Donna have high ethics and high standards. It's good fit. We also like their office, which has good exposure right by the stoplight and the Jewel-Osco plaza."
McCabe previously merged his own real estate firm with a group of 50 Berkshire Hathaway offices across Indiana and Michigan that employs more 1,000 agents and is based out of Grand Rapids, Michigan. It's part of "Oracle of Omaha" billionaire Warren Buffet's business empire.
"They will be able to take advantage of the technology we have," McCabe said. "We have a marketing team and graphic artists. We have training on technology, agent websites, contact management with advanced marketing."
Berkshire Hathaway, which has 65 real estate agents at the Schererville office, has been searching for a larger office in Crown Point to serve the fast-growing housing market there.
"There's a lot of new construction in that area," McCabe said. "If you drive through, you see a lot of commercial development and residential development. People continue migrating there, especially from Illinois. The schools are better, the taxes are lower."
The company expects to retain the 20-plus agents at Pace Realty's 5,000-square-foot office and eventually employ another 20 to 25 agents there.
"Our hope is to grow," he said.
Business has been good.
"We would consider the market extremely hot," he said. "There's been a lot of growth. There's a shortage of housing in many price ranges. It's a seller's market with multiple offers coming in, and offers coming in more than expected."
McCabe said he believed the merger would help out buyers.
"The agents will have additional advanced marketing," he said. "They'll have better selection and more product."
