Berkshire Hathaway realty partnership to spread from Lake County through Michigan

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty, with offices in Schererville and Crown Point, is entering a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate and Tomie Raines Realtors.

The announcement was made Thursday.

"The same company that has been in Lake County, Indiana, since 1996 will continue to be your trusted brand in real estate," said Executive Realty founder Bill McCabe, who will remain in a leadership role with the partnership. "But now, more than ever, we are poised to capitalize on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, implement even more outstanding services to our brokers, and continue to provide amazing real estate experiences for our consumers."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The partnership will provide new marketing tools and technologies, additional infrastructure and educational opportunities, and a more robust support structure.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate and Tomie Raines Realtors has 46 offices throughout Michigan and in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in Indiana.