Berkshire Hathaway realty partnership to spread from Lake County through Michigan

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty, with offices in Schererville and Crown Point, is entering a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate and Tomie Raines Realtors.
The announcement was made Thursday.
"The same company that has been in Lake County, Indiana, since 1996 will continue to be your trusted brand in real estate," said Executive Realty founder Bill McCabe, who will remain in a leadership role with the partnership. "But now, more than ever, we are poised to capitalize on the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, implement even more outstanding services to our brokers, and continue to provide amazing real estate experiences for our consumers."
The partnership will provide new marketing tools and technologies, additional infrastructure and educational opportunities, and a more robust support structure.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate and Tomie Raines Realtors has 46 offices throughout Michigan and in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in Indiana.
"We saw an amazing opportunity to join forces and help provide excellent resources to a growing number of talented real estate professionals," said Steve Fase, CEO and owner of the Michigan and northern Indiana firm. "We're thrilled to be in Lake County and to support this exceptional group."
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty was founded in 1996. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, Northern Indiana Real Estate and Tomie Raines Realtors was founded in 1953.