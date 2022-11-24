Bezos Day 1 Families Fund gives Gary's Sojourner Truth House its largest donation

The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's charity, made the largest private donation to the Sojourner Truth House in Gary.

The fund gave $1.25 million to the ministry, which provides assistance to homeless and at-risk women and their children in Northwest Indiana.

“At Sojourner Truth House, keeping people housed is our Number 1 priority,” Executive Director Angela Paul said. “With this grant, however, we can do so much more to not just keep people housed, but to make them whole again.”

Bezos founded the fund in 2018 to help homeless families find permanent housing and stability. Its one-time grant will help the Sojourner Truth House provide stable housing to families afflicted by skyrocketing rents and stagnant incomes that often don't cover cost of living expenses. It will go to services like rental, mortgage and utilities assistance, as well as deposits on apartments and houses.

About 80 more families a year turn to the Sojourner Truth House for help. Its many services for women and their children include supervised child enrichment, health-care screenings, meals, recovery assistance and classes on parenting, financing and life skills. It also provides job training as it works to help families pursue life-changing goals.

It was selected by a group of national advisers who counseled the fund on how to advance causes of housing justice, advancing racial equality and helping families out of homelessness.

Over the past five years, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has distributed about 170 grants totaling more than $520 million to groups around the country that are working to fight homelessness, such as the Hope House of Milwaukee, Housing First, The Center for Women and Families, the Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona and The Salvation Army.

It's pledged $2 billion to finance nonprofits that help the homeless and to create new tier-one preschools in low-income communities, to help kids get off to a better start in class.

For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund or sojournertruthhouse.org.