Bicycling boom sweeps nation, Region

"We were selling 300-400 bikes a month," Zimmerman said, adding, "April and May were our big months with our inventory flying off the shelves."

Zimmerman said it's difficult to compare sales from last year to this year, in that if they had more bikes they could sell them.

"As far as sales from this year to this time we could have been double in sales. It's definitely a record year," Zimmerman said.

Lots of people come into the store and don't believe employees when they say there are no bikes, Zimmerman said.

"A lot of people don't realize that our bikes come from China," Zimmerman said.

Herak said most of the mid-range bicycles sold in the United States are shipped over from Giant Manufacturing of China.

The bike shortage was created due to the pandemic with the factories in China closing down for several months.

"That's why everyone is behind the eight ball," Herak said of U.S. bike shops.

Vicki Morgan, a sales manager at Trek, said she's worked at the Schererville store for six years and has never seen anything like it.