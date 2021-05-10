Bids for South Shore Double Track project rejected as railroad attempts to bring price in line with estimates

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District on Monday rejected the two bids it received last week for the main construction work on its South Shore Line Double Track project in hopes of bringing the cost closer to engineers' estimates.

After a five-month procurement process, during which 66 informational packets were requested, NICTD received bids from F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates at about $399.7 million, and from a Walsh/Herzog joint venture at about $424.5 million. The bids were substantially higher than anticipated, with the low bid 75% higher than the estimate of approximately $228.6 million.

South Shore President and General Manager Michael Noland said the railroad will talk to the two bidders and others to try to "find ways to streamline the project."

"We're going to not only talk with those construction companies but we want to talk to the industry in a broader sense to find out why some other firms did not participate and provide a bid," Noland said.

He said the project estimate was determined using estimates from two engineering firms, plus one review estimate.

Over the next 30-45 days, NICTD and its engineers will develop new bid requirements with the hope of having bids to act on in mid- to late August, Noland said.