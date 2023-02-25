If you stop at the McDonald's at U.S. 41 and East 106th Street on the East Side of Chicago just before crossing the Indiana line, a Big Mac will set you back $5.29.

Drive just two miles south on Indianapolis Boulevard and the exact same Big Mac will cost you $6.09 in Whiting.

The new website McCheapest shows how much Big Macs cost at McDonald's across the country, pulling data from menus on the McDonald's app. Nationally, it found Big Macs range from $3.49 in Stigler, Oklahoma, to $8.09 in Lee, Massachusetts.

Big Mac prices vary widely across Northwest Indiana, costing $4.69 at one Michigan City restaurant, $4.99 at one Highland location and $5.09 at one Valparaiso eatery. A Big Mac runs $5.19 on U.S. 30 in Dyer and 10 cents more just a few miles down the road at the Crossroads of the Nation intersection in Schererville.

People pay $4.89 for a Big Mac at the McDonald's on Broadway in Merrillville and $4.59 at the McDonald's on Mississippi Street three miles east in Merrillville.

McDonald's signature burger was known originally as the Aristocrat, then the Blue Ribbon Burger until an advertising secretary at McDonald's then-Oak Brook headquarters came up with Big Mac. The sandwich costs $4.99 at most of the chain's Hammond locations, but then $5.19 if you drive south on Indianapolis Boulevard to Highland and $5.29 if you take the boulevard further south to the McDonald's across from the Highland Grove Shopping Center near the Schererville border.

McCheapest.com is the brainchild of Sacha Fournier, a marketing executive from the United Kingdom.

"I recently visited a McDonald's in New York City and was surprised with how much I paid for a Big Mac," Fournier said in an email. "Just weeks before, I paid a couple of dollars less for the exact same thing, albeit in another location. I thought to myself, if the price varies this much between two stores, how much does it differ across the entire United States. I set myself a mission to find out."

The price of the Big Mac — the familiar favorite with two beef patties, cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, minced onions and special sauce that is totally not just Thousand Island dressing — varies because 93% of McDonald's 38,000 restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by franchisees. While they have to stick to the same menus, decor and branding, they're given leeway on matters like price.

"Pricing is determined at the restaurant level by franchisees and may vary based on location," a McDonald's USA spokesman said.

There's been a huge interest so far in the website that tracks the cost of the Big Mac, which a McDonald's franchisee from Pittsburgh came up with in 1967 to compete with the Big Boy Hamburger, a double-decker that Big Boy Restaurants reportedly came up with as a joke to "look ridiculous, like a leaning tower" and that inspired Burger Chef's Big Shef and Burger King's Big King.

Last year, Chicago-based McDonald's said the Big Mac was its second best-selling item, trailing only French fries.

"I didn't expect it to get such a big response. My server was seriously overloaded when I first launched it," Fournier said. "Feedback has been very positive. I've had several people sending me kind messages and generally having fun looking at the variations in prices."

He hopes fast-food fans can put it to good use: "If I can save anyone a few dollars while I'm at it, even better."