GARY – The tunes from Dick Diamond and the Dusters may have been oldies, but the message from the former Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce was new.

Before several hundred chamber members and guests Wednesday at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, Deann Patena, president and CEO of Crossroads, announced plans to expand the vision and scope of the business group that was once perceived as a Merrillville-Crown Point Chamber.

“When I started at the Chamber, I had a vision for growth, not only when it came to our membership base, but also to our footprint. Today I’m proud to say we represent over 60 zip codes, from the south side of Chicago to South Bend,” said Patena. “We’re here to tell everyone that we are Northwest Indiana’s business resource. We have one vision, one voice, and one goal — bringing clarity, direction, focus and intention to everything we do — to ensure our members’ success.”

With new colors and a new logo, Crossroads is now billing itself as “Northwest Indiana’s Chamber.”

“That has a nice ring to it," Patena said about the organization with an estimated 600 members.

As Patena explained at the “Big Reveal,” Crossroads’ updated branding is designed to communicate its member-first approach to business and commitment to thinking beyond borders and geographical boundaries.

“Crossroads is taking its passions for the business community and advocating for the priorities that matter most,” said Jennifer Doffin, vice president at Centier Bank and chairperson of Crossroads Chamber’s executive board. “The chamber is collaborative, where the best and brightest minds across our region’s many industries converge to share insights and tools that help our members succeed.”

Doffin added, “This is huge. This something we’ve been working toward. We started 12 years ago with a couple ideas. We are moving in the right direction and we have plans to represent all Northwest Indiana businesses.”

Crossroads is growth-minded and committed to being the foundational presence for business development in Northwest Indiana, Patena noted.

“We are Northwest Indiana’s business resource … to ensure your success as a chamber member,” she said.

She added that Crossroads is inviting all “trailblazers, change makers and big thinkers” to join the chamber and make a greater impact on the business community.

Crossroads’ new logo shows two interlocking pieces. That image is significant, said board member David Lasser of Commercial In-Sites.

“The most important thing is that we’re branding the organization for growth in the business community,” he said.

This growth, Lasser said, includes chamber members connecting with others, depending on their specific needs.

“This can lead to a higher level of connecting people,” the business owner said. “Different businesses have a connection to make things happen.”