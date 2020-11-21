 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big River Steel that U.S. Steel is acquiring completes $716 million expansion project
alert top story urgent

Big River Steel that U.S. Steel is acquiring completes $716 million expansion project

{{featured_button_text}}
Big River Steel that U.S. Steel is acquiring completes $716 million expansion project

Big River Steel boosted its production capacity to 3.3 million tons a year.

 Provided

Big River Steel, the Arkansas-based mini-mill that U.S. Steel is in the process of acquiring as part of its "the best of both worlds" strategy, recently completed the second phase of an expansion project that will increase its production capacity to 3.3 million tons a year.

The steelmaker in Mississippi County, Arkansas completed the $716 million project two months early.

"When describing the success of our phase two construction efforts, I am extremely proud to be able to use my five favorite words: 'ahead of schedule' and 'under budget.' This achievement is a testament to the hard work and can-do attitude of our employees," said Dave Stickler, Big River Steel's chief executive officer.

Big River Steel brought online a second electric arc furnace, a ladle metallurgical station, a thin-slab continuous caster, a tunnel furnace, and a hot mill downcoiler. As a result, the mill expects to produce 5,000 tons of steel per employee per year, up from 3,000 tons per employee per year.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Being able to successfully complete a $700 million construction project in the face of the COVID pandemic is a tremendous accomplishment," said Jim Bell, chief executive officer of BRS Construction Advisory Group. "The entire Big River Steel family is extremely proud of what we have accomplished."

Big River Steel opened a $1.3 billion scrap metal recycling and flat-rolled steel mill in 2017, building up a customer base of more than 225 companies in the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural sectors.

Last year, U.S. Steel invested $700 million to acquire a 49.9% stake in the firm, with an option to buy it outright.

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+8
Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs

  • Updated

Alliance Steel invested nearly $20 million to relocate its corporate headquarters and open a new highly automated, state- of-the-art service center in Gary, where it plans to employ up to 130 workers. It's already hired 90 at the plant at 2700 E. 5th Ave. in Gary, where it processes and distributes steel that's used in commercial buildings, office ceilings, lawnmower blades, satellite dishes, Mercedes-Benz cars and many other products.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts