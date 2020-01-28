Big step for West Lake Corridor: Construction companies designated

“The prices were higher than our expectation,” Noland said of the proposals, without revealing NICTD’s cost estimate.

The project

The West Lake Corridor would run nine miles from the South Shore Line in Hammond to the Munster-Dyer town line and include four new stations, a maintenance yard and other related infrastructure. Plans call for it to begin service in February 2025, though South Shore officials hope service will begin in fall 2024.

NICTD’s capital plan includes $816 million for the project. Planning and engineering work began in earnest more than five years ago, with nearly one-third of engineering work completed by last year.

NICTD, along with the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority and Indiana Finance Authority, are working through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Improvement Grant program to secure a 38% federal funding commitment to the project.

The project is currently in the FTA’s engineering phase, with negotiation of a full-funding grant agreement the next and final step. Noland said NICTD hopes for that to be concluded this fall.