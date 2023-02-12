Doreen's Pizzeria in Dyer has been ramping up for the past two weeks in preparation for the madness that ensues on Super Bowl Sunday.

"It's the biggest day of the year," owner Bill Delis said. "We need to prepare and order two weeks out to ensure all the stock comes in. Then we need to start prepping and scheduling to have our game plan."

After decades in the business, Delis is a veteran.

"After all these years in the business, I outline how much extra flour, cheese and wings we're going to have to order," he said. "Then it's a matter of timing the orders to customers throughout the day. It's a big process. We're literally coming in in the morning to prep the kitchen. They literally want it all day. From noon on, people are getting food whether they plan to eat it then or heat it later when the game starts and more of the action takes place. It's completely full-throttle for our business. It never slows down."

The American Pizza Community estimates more than 12.5 million pizzas were sold nationwide during the Super Bowl last year.

An estimated 192.9 million adults in the United States plan to watch the Super Bowl. About 103.5 million people will either throw or go to a party, and another 17.8 million people will flood bars and restaurants to watch the big game in public, according to Prosper Insights & Analytics’ 2023 Super Bowl survey. The National Retail Federation estimates consumers will spend $16.5 billion or $85.36 per person during the Super Bowl this year.

Watch parties are planned all across Northwest Indiana, including at the Level Up Smoke Lounge in Dyer, Bridge's Scoreboard in Griffith, Langel's Pizza in Highland, Bugaboo's Bar and Grill in Cedar Lake, Luna Kitchen + Cocktails in Chesterton, Miller Beach Cigar Bar in Gary, White Rhino in Dyer, Shipwreck Bar & Grill in Griffith, Flights Tap Room and Whiskey Lounge in Hammond, Shades of Time Cocktails on 45th in Griffith, Sheffield's Sportsbar & Restaurant in Merrillville, Region Ale in Schererville, Portside Pub in Whiting and Avenue 912 in Griffith.

"This is the first time we're having this event at Avenue 912," owner Patrick Murdock said. "We just installed a 9x16-foot screen with a projector to enhance our concerts and thought, why not be open for Super Sunday?"

The Super Bowl business at bars has been slower over the last couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Tom Tsakopoulos, one of the owners of Cheers Food & Drink in Munster.

But business has lately been getting back to normal at Cheers, at least on the weekends.

"People aren't staying out as late on weekdays the last few years," he said. "Plus we have inflation and high food costs. People are picking and choosing when they go out."

Business has picked up during the NFL playoffs this year. Tsakopoulos is hopeful people will turn out for the Super Bowl this year.

"We normally double or triple our business," he said. "Over the last 32 years, it's normally busy and wasn't only the last two years where it was impacted by COVID. But we're feeling better about the Super Bowl this year. They also legalized squares, which keeps people interested in the football throughout the game."

The legalization of sports gambling in Indiana overall hasn't meant a boon for sports bars, however, he said.

"They're putting millions and millions in the sportsbooks. That's coming out of the money they'd spend here," he said. "Some of the casinos also have their own sportsbooks."

To entice people to come out, Cheers is offering a buffet at the end of the first quarter with food like roast beef, baby back ribs, roast chicken, Italian meatballs and Italian sausage. It's offered shrimp and crab legs in past years but cut back because of rising food costs.

"St. Patrick's Day is probably our busiest day, but the Super Bowl is in the top five," he said.

The turnout would be much higher if the Bears were in the Super Bowl, as Chicago sports is always one of the biggest draws.

"It doesn't compare to when Michael Jordan was on the Bulls in the 1990s. That era was crazy," he said. "But people like the half-time show because they have big acts and actually pay attention to the commercials once in a while."

Not all bars benefit from all the Super Bowl viewers, especially those that don't usually cater to sports fans like the craft breweries that often seek a more chill, conversational vibe.

"As a brewery, we’re not much of a sports bar, so while we’ll have the game in certainly, there are other bars and establishments with many many TVs where watching the game is a bigger and more accommodating event," said Dave Toth, an owner of Byway Brewing in Hammond. "We’ll probably do less business because of the game than more. But if anyone is looking for a quieter place to watch the game and also get fresh craft beer, Byway’s the place."

For Region pizzerias like Doreen's, Super Bowl Sunday is unrelenting.

"We staff extra workers and drivers to come in every half hour as the business comes in big waves," Delis said. "You don't want everyone there at the beginning or it will be chaos in the kitchen. It's nonstop between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m."

Some late callers will order pizza in the second quarter, but by halftime, the rush comes to a halt.

"It pretty much stops for the rest of the night after halftime," he said. "People stop ordering food, and then it becomes dormant between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., like 'hey, is the phone still working?' It's very strange. But it's an exciting time because it's completely full-throttle for our business until then."

Everyone seems to watch the game.

"The whole world stops," he said. "It's a national thing. Even people who aren't football fans participate."

The pizzeria's business more than doubles on Super Bowl Sunday. It's one of the busiest days of the year along with Halloween when parents are taking their kids out trick-or-treating and don't want to cook and the last day before Christmas break when pizza parties are common, Delis said.

While Doreen's is known for its supreme pizza and specialty pizzas like taco and barbecue, people tend to prefer the classics on Super Bowl Sunday, Delis said. They tend to stick with cheese, sausage, pepperoni or pepperoni and sausage.

Customers should call ahead, particularly if they have bigger orders, he said.

"We spend weeks arranging everything exactly and then get a big order or 10 or 20 pizzas that throws a wrench in everything," he said. "We're not taking frozen pizza and slapping sauce on it. This is handmade, real Chicago-style pizza with fresh ingredients. This is real pizza, not cheap pizza from some of those frozen pizza outlets. It takes time to prepare. I only have so many ovens."

Wings have also taken off in popularity in recent years.

"Wings, people order so many wings," he said. "I can't find enough cases of wings. Just when I think I've ordered enough, people order more. We'll get 50 wings for one order. It becomes a lot."

Business has been strong throughout the NFL playoffs, getting better each week, Delis said. But the NFL made it hard on pizzerias by extending the schedule so that the Super Bowl takes place before Valentine's Day, also one of the busiest days for pizza delivery.

"It's grueling," he said. "At least we get a day off this year, so it's not back-to-back days. A lot of people don't like dining out on Valentine's Day because the restaurants are so busy. They go out the weekend before or the weekend after. So we get a lot of orders for heart-shaped pizzas, especially when couples have young kids at home. Valentine's Day is probably our second-busiest day of the year. It's a very chaotic couple of days for us."

