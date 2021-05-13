Bike shops still wiped out by high demand and low supply during pandemic

"Our joke is that people are pulling everything out of the attic or pole barn," he said. "People want to get outside. Early on it was to have something to do. But COVID-19 has gotten a lot of people to refocus their priorities. They want to spend a lot more time outside."

Sutton encourages people to keep checking back with bike shops to find out when they have more bicycles in stock.

"They're currently saying this might be another year or two," he said. "We've been joking we'll have to adjust to how things used to be, when we were able to get a bike in stock in a day or two. There certainly won't be so much time spent staring at a computer trying to find stuff."

He asks customers for patience and understanding during the prolonged international shortage.

"What happened is this exposed the shortfalls in a lot of industries," he said. "Bicycles were shown to be on a more tenuous footing. People should try to be understanding. We don't like this situation any more than they do. We don't want it, and we don't gain anything from it."

A1 Cycle Center and Hitch at 1407 W. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville was down to six ebikes, seven adult bikes and 10 kids bikes late last week.