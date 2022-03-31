 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bikes on Train program resumes on South Shore Line

Chris Kirby, of Indianapolis, loads his bikeon a South Shore Line commuter train at Dune Park station. 

 Damian Rico, The Times

Many cyclists have been cooped up during a long winter and are itching to get back outside.

Region residents will again be able to take their bikes to pedal around Chicago via the South Shore Line.

The commuter rail, the last surviving interurban in the country, is resuming its Bikes on Trains program Friday. People will again be able to board the train with bikes at high-level platforms between Dune Park Station and Millennium Station.

Bikes will no longer be accepted at the South Bend International Airport Station because of the long-term busing that's taking place because of the Double Track NWI project. People can, however, board with bikes at the Dune Park, Hammond and East Chicago stations in Northwest Indiana, as well as Hegewisch and all Metra stations in Illinois.

The South Shore Line first launched the program in 2016 after testing it out in 2015. The train line has bike cars with racks and seats that let riders sit near their bicycles, allowing commuters to bike the last leg of their journey to work or cyclists to visit the city to bike recreationally, such as along the popular Lakefront Trail with its sweeping views of Lake Michigan.

The SSL timetable marks the trains equipped with bike racks with bike icons. The cars also feature bike symbols displayed in the windows.

Due to heavy volumes, bikes may not be allowed the weekends of big events like Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Air & Water Show.

There's no additional fare for bringing a bike on the train.

For more information, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/bikes-on-trains.

