Bill would crack down on steel dumpers, subsidies

A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would crack down on foreign steel companies violating U.S. trade laws and the governments that subsidize steel imports into the United States.

Reps. Terri Sewell, D-Alabama, and Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, have filed legislation that would give the federal government more tools to fight the dumping of subsidized steel in the United States at a deliberate loss with an eye toward gaining long-term market share. Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

“This legislation will strengthen the effectiveness of the U.S. trade laws and will give American workers the confidence that their government has every potential tool available to fight for a level playing field against foreign competitors that seek to cheat the system,” said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

The United States imposes tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made steel, which were recently relaxed in favor of quotas with a few trading partners. But imports still account for 21% of the market share in the United States this year, including 25% in November.