Bioscience company investing $10 million, hiring 100 in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A bioscience company plans to invest $10 million and hire 100 workers in Michigan City.
Aquagenics Technologies is relocating its research and development center, manufacturing operations and headquarters from Naperville, Illinois to Michigan City. It's taking over a 530,000-square-foot, 35-acre campus that has sat vacant for a decade.
It plans to start renovating the property soon.
Michigan City gave the company an $814,677 tax break over seven years to incentivize the investment.
“Michigan City is very business friendly and working with the EDCMC made the process seamless," Aquagenics Technologies President Aaron Powers said. "The tax abatement will allow us to further reduce the overall costs of this project and bring a great project to the community. Indiana remains a favorable location for manufacturing.”
The company makes advanced green chemistries and anti-microbial technologies, including those used to fight COVID-19. It plans to centralize and expand its operations in Michigan City.
Aquagenics Technologies makes millions of units a year of water treatment, filtration and sanitizer products that are used in the industrial, medical, government, agricultural, wastewater, personal care and retail sectors. Its brands include the Northern Water Pro eco-friendly water treatment system and the Natural House household and commercial cleaning products.
“We are delighted that Michigan City continues to attract high tech companies that are seeking a high quality of life, great workforce, and a progressive community,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. “My administration is working tirelessly to promote Michigan City and will continue to work to bring more high paying jobs for our residents.”
For more information, visit www.aquagenicstech.com.
