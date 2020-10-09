 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bioscience company investing $10 million, hiring 100 in Michigan City
breaking urgent

Bioscience company investing $10 million, hiring 100 in Michigan City

{{featured_button_text}}
Bioscience company investing $10 million, hiring 100 in Michigan City

The Michigan City lighthouse is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

MICHIGAN CITY — A bioscience company plans to invest $10 million and hire 100 workers in Michigan City.

Aquagenics Technologies is relocating its research and development center, manufacturing operations and headquarters from Naperville, Illinois to Michigan City. It's taking over a 530,000-square-foot, 35-acre campus that has sat vacant for a decade.

It plans to start renovating the property soon.

Michigan City gave the company an $814,677 tax break over seven years to incentivize the investment.

“Michigan City is very business friendly and working with the EDCMC made the process seamless," Aquagenics Technologies President Aaron Powers said. "The tax abatement will allow us to further reduce the overall costs of this project and bring a great project to the community. Indiana remains a favorable location for manufacturing.”

The company makes advanced green chemistries and anti-microbial technologies, including those used to fight COVID-19. It plans to centralize and expand its operations in Michigan City.

Aquagenics Technologies makes millions of units a year of water treatment, filtration and sanitizer products that are used in the industrial, medical, government, agricultural, wastewater, personal care and retail sectors. Its brands include the Northern Water Pro eco-friendly water treatment system and the Natural House household and commercial cleaning products.

“We are delighted that Michigan City continues to attract high tech companies that are seeking a high quality of life, great workforce, and a progressive community,” Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said. “My administration is working tirelessly to promote Michigan City and will continue to work to bring more high paying jobs for our residents.”

For more information, visit www.aquagenicstech.com.

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some more PSAs

The Pav at Wolf Lake has some more PSAs

1 of 6
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts