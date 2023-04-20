The late U.S. Sen Birch Bayh of Indiana was the first person since James Madison and the only non-Founding Father to successfully lead efforts to amend the U.S. Constitution twice.

Bayh authored the 25th Amendment, which establishes the procedures for the succession of power after the death or disability of the president, and the 26th, which lowered the voting age to 18 across the United States.

He also authored Title IX, which created countless opportunities for women in college and sports; helped establish the Washington Metro; championed the Equal Rights Amendment and co-authored the Bayh-Dole Act, which led to an explosion in universities commercializing their research, such as for experimental cancer treatments.

Hammond native Robert Blaemire bore firsthand witness to much of that history.

Blaemire, a graduate of Hammond Gavit High School, worked for Bayh starting in his freshman year at George Washington University, serving in his Senate office for 13 years. He went on to found a political action committee and a communications firm, also working for clients including both Clinton-Gore presidential campaigns.

He went on to publish the biography "Birch Bayh: Making a Difference" by Indiana University Press.

Blaemire shared stories and insights from his book and his time in Washington, D.C., before The History Club at Gino's Steakhouse in Merrillville.

"This is a guy who rubs elbows with presidents and ambassadors," said attorney Roy Dominguez, who helped arrange for Blaemire's appearance.

Blaemire regaled the crowd of political and legal figures with tales about his former boss, for instance recalling how he had to pull the senator away from a man who promised a campaign donation if Bayh sat with him and his mother at a Denny's diner in Evansville after discovering he was a gangster, or how he hit every target in a skeet shooting competition.

"There have been 11,000 attempts to amend the Constitution and only 11 were successful," Blaemire said. "Birch Bayh had two. That alone would be enough to be in the legislative hall of fame."

The 25th Amendment Bayh authored after John F. Kennedy was assassinated was evoked four times in the next four years, including to replace President Richard Nixon with Gerald Ford after he resigned following the Watergate scandal.

"He wondered what would have happened if Kennedy's body had stayed alive following the assassination but if he was mentally unable to pass the office on to Lyndon Johnson," Blaemire said. "Johnson had a heart attack. There was the question of how they would they fill those vacancies in a nuclear age. You don't want that type of uncertainty, those types of gaps."

The son of a firefighter, Blaemire decided he wanted to go to college at George Washington University because it was three blocks from the White House. He wanted to work for Bayh because the senator had pulled Sen. Ted Kennedy from the wreckage of a plane crash.

Blaemire started out volunteering and worked his way up by taking on jobs no one else wanted. He helped drive voters to the polls in Indianapolis on Election Day in 1968 and was in the hotel suite on Election Night when President Lyndon Johnson called to congratulate Bayh.

"The guy who answered thought it was a prank call," he said.

He chauffeured Bayh around, bonding with him over a shared love of baseball.

"We drove 90,000 miles without leaving the state. It was a grueling experience I will never repeat," Blaemire said. "He was an effective campaigner. He loved it. I was learning at the foot of a master."

He was approached about writing Bayh's biography but was initially too busy. But after Bayh had been out of office for more than 20 years and hadn't written an autobiography, he decided to tackle the project, doing extensive interviews with Bayh, Sen. Richard Lugar, Sen. Orin Hatch, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Congressman Lee Hamilton, among others.

Bayh had a major impact, Blaemire said. His Title IX legislation, for instance, that required equal access for colleges receiving federal funds, eventually resulted in 50% of college enrollment being women by 2003. Women playing collegiate sports skyrocketed from around 294,000 to more than 3 million.

"On the 40th anniversary of Title IX in 2012, I had the amazing experience of meeting with Billie Jean King, who told me he's her hero. We chatted for a while and she did the first blurb for my book," he said. "He had such an impact on our world. He passed things that had no votes in Indiana like the D.C. subway system. He wondered why D.C. didn't have a subway system like New York City or Moscow. There wasn't a single vote for that in Indiana but he did it anyway."

Bayh also helped revolutionize copyright laws. Originally, colleges and universities couldn't bring their research to the market if their colleges got federal funding. The federal government ended up owning more than 28,000 patents but only bringing 5% to the market.

Purdue professors complained to Bayh, and so he partnered on legislation with Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas. It resulted in a surge of new pharmaceutical drugs, in vitro devices and other innovations, creating an estimated 3.8 million new jobs and contributing an estimated $1.81 trillion to the economy.

"It directly led to industries like biotechnology and nanotechnology. One of the companies created under Bayh-Dole was Google," Blaemire said. "The effect he's had on our lives had been substantial. His constituents and supporters should be proud. I was enormously lucky he gave me an opportunity. He was not just a great senator. He was a good man. When my oldest son was 4 years old, he had open heart surgery because he had a hole in his heart. Birch Bayh was the only non-family member who showed up at the hospital."

