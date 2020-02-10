You are the owner of this article.
Birding festival to again take flight in Region
Birding festival to again take flight in Region

Birding festival to again take flight in Region

The Indiana Dunes Birding Festival runs May 14-17 this year.

 Provided

Birdwatchers will again to flock to the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Indiana Dunes State Park in May for the sixth annual Indiana Dunes Birding Festival.

"The four-day festival will include guided field trips and carpool tours to view migrating birds within the dunes area, bird-related programs and workshops, live bird of prey presentations, a native plant sale, and special art instructional workshops for both new bird watchers and nature enthusiasts," the National Park Service said in a press release.

"Evening events include special excursions for owls and whippoorwills, an art exhibition open house and a family friendly 'birds and brews' social event."

The Indiana Audubon Society is organizing the annual event, scheduled for May 14-17, that will feature more than 150 birding trips, programs and workshops.

Attendees can buy various bird-related products such as optics, field guides, bird food, and arts and crafts related to birds from both local and national vendors. Organizers are now accepting vendor applications.

Early-bird registration begins on March 8 for the general public, and Indiana Audubon Society members can get discounted priority registration on March 1.

Registration for the entire four-day festival costs as little as $45 for adults and $35 for kids under 19.

For more information, visit www.indunesbirdingfestival.com, call the  Indiana Dunes Visitor Center 219-395-1882 or the Indiana Audubon Society at 219-928-6905, or drop by the Visitor Center at 1215 N. State Road 49 in Porter.

