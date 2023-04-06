Diocese of Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory invites Northwest Indiana residents to attend Easter and Holy Week services.

“In addition to Sunday masses, I would encourage you to make it to one or all of the special Holy Week liturgies, particularly during the Triduum,” McClory said. “You might consider participating in a Good Friday service or the Stations of the Cross. If you've never been to an Easter Vigil on Saturday night, make that one of your priorities.”

This Lent, he issued a "plus one" challenge, inviting the faithful to share Jesus's message with others and to “add something new, different, and additional to your celebration of Holy Week."

"Renewed by these liturgies, reach out with love to someone in need," he said. "Show someone the love of Jesus in a special, unexpected way.”

McClory will lead hundreds through the Stations of the Cross at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion in St. John at noon Friday. He will then go to St. Casimir Church in Hammond for the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Holy Saturday, he will celebrate Easter Vigil Mass at 7:30 p.m. at Nativity of Our Savior in Portage. On Easter Sunday, McClory will preside over mass at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary.

The Diocese of Gary serves about 170,000 Catholics in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. It has 59 parishes across Northwest Indiana as well as a network of private schools across the Calumet Region.

For more information, visit dcgary.org.

