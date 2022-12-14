Bishop Noll celebrates feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Bishop Noll Institute celebrated the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe with an all-school mass for the first time in recent history.

The private Catholic high school in Hammond marked the anniversary of when Mexican Juan Diego witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Students read stories about him in English and Spanish in class Monday.

“They want the large Hispanic community of BNI to be represented, and what better way than through the Virgen de Guadalupe who is venerated by so many,” said Ana Acosta Hicks, who organized the celebration.

Students in Bishop Noll's Multicultural Club, Spanish National Honor Society and Hispanic Student Union took part in a rose procession during mass. They presented roses to a statue of the Virgin that was shipped in from Mexico.

“The rose procession is important because it represents the miracle of the Virgin's appearance to Juan Diego,” she said.

The celebration included traditional food and a performance by St. Thomas More’s Ballet Folklorico troupe, which is led by Gaby Diaz.

“They too are a new group/addition to St. Thomas More, and we look forward to working with them closely, possibly bringing the ballet to BNI in the future," Diaz said.

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was celebrated across the Region, including at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John. Bishop Noll hopes to make it an annual event.

“I hope that we continue this mass yearly, but that we incorporate many many more people,” Acosta Hicks said.