urgent

Bishop Noll to host Christmas concert

Bishop Noll will host a Christmas concert with Santa.

 Joseph S. Pete

Bishop Noll Institute's Fine Arts Department will present a Christmas concert to the public in Hammond Sunday.

The school's band and choir will play a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bishop Noll Institute auditorium at 1519 Hoffman St., where Santa will make an appearance. The holiday show's meant to "bring out the spirit of Christmas in everyone."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Expect to hear classic Christmas tunes. The Bishop Noll band will perform holiday classics like "Wonderful Christmas Time," "Joy to the World" and "Jingle Bells,” as well as music from the series of Harry Potter films.

The Bishop Noll choir will perform holiday favorites like "Carol of the Bells" and "Theme to Christmas Vacation."

"The BNI jazz band and rock band will also perform some toe-tapping Christmas music," Bishop Noll said in a press release. A special guest appearance by Santa himself will be featured and families can get pictures with the man in the red suit at the end of the concert. This is a show for the entire family."

While the concert is free, people can support the band by attending a fundraiser dinner from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. It includes dinner, dessert and sides.

Tickets to the dinner fundraiser cost $7 each.

Visitors should enter Bishop Noll through Door C.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

