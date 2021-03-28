BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse to open next month across from Southlake Mall

The highly anticipated BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is slated to open next month in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall.
Jennifer Greninger, executive assistant at BJ's Restaurants Inc., said the Hobart location is scheduled to open in late April. It was newly constructed at 2757 E 80th Ave. in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza, on the site of the former Joe's Crab Shack, which closed in 2017 and was subsequently razed.
BJ's is now hiring for a range of jobs.
The Huntington Beach-based craft brewery chain is akin to the Ram Restaurant and Brewery, Rock Bottom Brewery and Granite City Brewery, serving up elevated pub fare in a family-friendly environment. It's known for its southern California spin on Chicago-style deep dish pizza, with double-proofed dough that rises twice. It also offers gluten-free and tavern-cut pizzas, the latter having a thinner and crispier crust and a more elongated shape than is common in the Region and greater Chicagoland.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse's menu also features hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches, tacos, pasta, "enlightened" quinoa power bowls, entree salads and entrees like baby back ribs, double bone-in pork chops, and slow-roasted tri-tip with shrimp scampi.
In addition to dine-in, BJ's Brewhouse offers catering and take-home meal deals, such as family dinner bundles and "homegating" packs.
Appetizers include calamari, pot stickers, sliders, avocado egg rolls, ahi poke, bacon jam wings, and root beer-glazed ribs. It also has a range of desserts, including its unique Pizookie root beer, orange cream and black cherry floats.
BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse has won a number of awards for its beers, including from the Great American Beer Festival, North American Beer Awards, San Diego International Beer Competiton, L.A. International Beer Competition and World Beer Cup. It brews a wide range of styles that include a Harvest Heifeweizen, a Goliath Imperial Red IPA, a Nitwit White Ale, a Hopstorm IPA, a Pirhana Pale Ale, a Jeremiah Red Irish Style Ale, a PM Porter, a Tatonka Stout and a Brewhouse Blonde Kolsch, as well a cider.
The company has been in business for more than 20 years, originally opening as Chicago Pizza in California in 1978. BJ's Brewhouse has grown to have more than 200 locations in 28 states. In Indiana, it has locations in Avon, Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Greenwood, Evansville, and Noblesville.
For more information, visit bjsrestaurant.com.