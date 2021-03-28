BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse to open next month across from Southlake Mall

The highly anticipated BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is slated to open next month in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall.

Jennifer Greninger, executive assistant at BJ's Restaurants Inc., said the Hobart location is scheduled to open in late April. It was newly constructed at 2757 E 80th Ave. in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza, on the site of the former Joe's Crab Shack, which closed in 2017 and was subsequently razed.

BJ's is now hiring for a range of jobs.

The Huntington Beach-based craft brewery chain is akin to the Ram Restaurant and Brewery, Rock Bottom Brewery and Granite City Brewery, serving up elevated pub fare in a family-friendly environment. It's known for its southern California spin on Chicago-style deep dish pizza, with double-proofed dough that rises twice. It also offers gluten-free and tavern-cut pizzas, the latter having a thinner and crispier crust and a more elongated shape than is common in the Region and greater Chicagoland.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse's menu also features hand-crafted burgers, sandwiches, tacos, pasta, "enlightened" quinoa power bowls, entree salads and entrees like baby back ribs, double bone-in pork chops, and slow-roasted tri-tip with shrimp scampi.