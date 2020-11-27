Black Friday still busy but with smaller crowds: 'Times are different'

Last year on Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, the line to get into the Menards in Schererville wrapped all the way around the building back toward the AMC Showplace 16.

This year, the line of 65 people waiting to get in when the Menards opened early at 5:30 a.m. stretched only to the edge of the big-box store at 1300 U.S. 41.

"It's been busy, but this is kind of like a normal spring weekend for us," General Manager Jim Kugelman said.

It was by design.

"We opened the doors early to keep from people getting on top of each other," he said. "We did things a little differently this year. We didn't have a five- or six-hour sale. We spread the promotion out over 10 days. If people don't make it in today they've still got time."

Other retailers, such as Kohl's, Target, Old Navy, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop and Dollar General, also started offering Black Friday deals before Thanksgiving to stretch out the traditional start of the shopping season and thin out crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.