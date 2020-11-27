Black Friday still busy but with smaller crowds: 'Times are different'

Last year on Black Friday, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, the line to get into the Menards in Schererville wrapped all the way around the building back toward the AMC Showplace 16.
This year, the line of 65 people waiting to get in when the Menards opened early at 5:30 a.m. stretched only to the edge of the big-box store at 1300 U.S. 41.
"It's been busy, but this is kind of like a normal spring weekend for us," General Manager Jim Kugelman said.
It was by design.
"We opened the doors early to keep from people getting on top of each other," he said. "We did things a little differently this year. We didn't have a five- or six-hour sale. We spread the promotion out over 10 days. If people don't make it in today they've still got time."
Other retailers, such as Kohl's, Target, Old Navy, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop and Dollar General, also started offering Black Friday deals before Thanksgiving to stretch out the traditional start of the shopping season and thin out crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.
With so much of daily life disrupted by COVID-19, people seemed to start shopping for Christmas presents much earlier than normal this year, said Joel Bender, who co-owns Mind Benders Puzzles & Games in Whiting with his wife, Amy.
"People were doing Christmas shopping in October," he said. "Everybody wants to be safe. Some people want to avoid the crowds. More people are shopping online and getting it delivered."
The National Retail Federation expects online sales will soar between 20% and 30%, to as much as $218.4 billion nationwide this holiday shopping season, up from $168.7 billion last year. E-commerce sales skyrocketed 36.7% during the third quarter as more people stayed home.
Overall holiday season sales are projected to grow between 3.6% and 5.2% this year, to as much as $766.7 billion, with retailers hiring between 475,000 and 575,000 seasonal workers nationwide.
“We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year. We expect a strong finish to the holiday season, and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.”
Parking lots were still packed on Black Friday across the Region, including in the Highland Grove Shopping Center, Shops on Main in Schererville, and Town Square Shopping Center, but Black Friday had a less frenzied feel than in years past.
Despite a steady stream of shoppers exiting the Schererville Menards with shopping carts full of stuff throughout the day, employee Allen Olshavsky said it seemed more subdued than normal.
"It's been pretty steady, but it wasn't too crazy with everything going on with the world, with COVID and all," he said. "I've only been working here for about five months, and they've told me stories about giant lines. You always hear about how crazy Black Friday is."
Shoppers quickly snapped up Menards' doorbuster deals, like fireplaces, recliners and flat-top griddle grills.
"We always have a great turnout here," Kugelman said. "It's not as crazy as it was a year ago, but times are different."
Menards had run Black Friday deals for weeks in advance to spread out the holiday shopping and bulked up its staff Friday to ensure it had enough workers to take care of the crowds, as a steady stream of shoppers filed in throughout the morning.
"Business is good," Kugelman said. "We've been doing really well. The home improvement business is up over last year because everybody's staying home and fixing up their homes. We're having a great year. The Christmas shopping has been going great."
