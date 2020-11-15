Black Rose Pastries owner, winner of Netflix's 'Sugar Rush,' appears on two Food Network shows

Black Rose Pastries owner Maurice “Chef Blāque” Shelton, who won season 1 of Netflix's "Sugar Rush," landed roles on two Food Network shows.

Shelton, a baker and "sugar artist," led "Team Midwest Magic from Gary, IN" in an episode of "The Big Bake" culinary competition series, which airs on the cable network at 9 a.m. Mondays. The show gives professional baking teams five hours to create grand over-the-top cakes for the chance to win a $10,000 prize that is ultimately conferred upon "the most ambitious, eye-popping and delicious cake."

Shelton teams up on the show with the baker and painter Eddie Vasquez and engineer and sculptor Jessica Cruz, a former Marine.

"It was very exciting," he said. "It's helped put me on the map. It's just a thrill to be able to show people my love for baking."

Brad Smith hosts the show which is judged by the celebrity chefs Eddie Jackson, Doug Goldman and Harry Eastwood. Shelton flew out to Toronto for the filming for his episode, which first aired Monday and will continue to air in reruns.